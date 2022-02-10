The sad misadventures of Gov. Mike Dunleavy

January is often a hard month for most Alaskans. The Legislature starts and has to remove the roadblocks and debris from the last year of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s continuing drive toward giving away our resources (oil taxes and poor use of the Covid federal help). Now he is mishandling the relationship to the Alaska Permanent Fund and trying to shift attention to the dividend to buy votes from those who don’t seem to notice the wreckage of our last three years.
Some of you with better memories might recall the recall that was derailed by the overwhelming first wave of the pandemic. A great misfortune that was for us all. It is a question yet unanswered, whether the outcome would have been a decision point for our state. Have things improved since then? Hardly. We’ve lost millions in education funding. The Dunleavy legal bumblers also lost a lawsuit protesting a demand that state professionals sign a loyalty oath. Dunleavy actually seems to think that a loyalty oath was a wise thing that lawyers could defend. Now the lawsuit has been settled, the governor lost, and it has resulted in a $500,000 settlement which the governor should pay but which is covered by the state. He lost, but we, the state, pay the bill. How does that suit you? Seem fair?
The governor has done little to help the ongoing pandemic and is handling the Omicron surge limply saying things like “I encourage you to be careful and protect your family.” Good advice for a kindergarten class. Anyone with a speck of responsibility is already doing that. The governor has not been forceful in pushing for maximum personal protection and scientific advice for us regarding the Covid pandemic. The word waffling comes to mind. Instead he should have been advocating powerfully and clearly for vaccination, masking and consideration of everyone, including one’s family and friends, and trying to “promote the general welfare.”
Now Dunleavy joined a lawsuit with the worst governor in the country, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to stop the federal vaccine mandate for federal employees and got his hands slapped by the secretary of defense. It should be clear to all of us by now that Dunleavy has benefited greatly from the pandemic, very greatly, and at our expense, and has prolonged the whole nightmare. Anything he can do to keep the virus in our lives will help him put off the reckoning with Alaskans. Have you considered that?
And of course he has denied all responsibility for the heinous and utterly ridiculous action of firing the executive officer of the Permanent Fund, Angela Rodell. Here was a leader who has managed to achieve the greatest gain in the history of the fund. So she is fired? For what? For competence? How does that work in any sane world? Seems to be fine though in the Dunleavy train wreck. Any review of the circumstances surrounding the firing are bound to discover that Dunleavy appointed or hired five of those board members who voted to fire her. Any governor with wisdom and a care for our future would do everything possible to see that the Permanent Fund was used wisely, not rapaciously, and deliver a dividend which was responsible and fair. He didn’t oppose the firing of someone who did just that, did he?
Rodell didn’t support the Dunleavy pillage of the Permanent Fund and tried to urge protection of our greatest resource. It was her job. She wouldn’t advocate for a dividend which the Dunleavy administration pushed desperately, to gain support for a big payout, and ultimately “buy” votes.
We’ve put up with this worst governor ever for far too long. Haven’t we had enough? Our Legislature did some good things in limiting his damage, but he has still done more damage than any governor to our most valuable assets: education, the young, the Permanent Fund, and our general welfare. Think hard and well about who our next governor should be. It certainly should never be Dunleavy.