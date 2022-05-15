The Rich: It's not just a plain, old highway

In Interior Alaska, we are blessed with a rich history surrounded by a scenic wonderland. We have world-class recreation enveloped by world class scenery directly in our own expansive backyard. Interior Alaska is anchored permanently on the bucket lists of many visitors, both domestic and international. The Interior is a relatively easy place to go to “see Alaska.”
You may have noticed a few highway signs while driving “The Rich” announcing you are traveling on a designated Alaska Scenic Highway. That designation arose in 2004 when the state of Alaska named the Richardson Highway a Scenic Byway, as we popped our buttons and proclaimed it “a world class scenic highway representing the best Alaska has to offer.”
Alaska established the Scenic Byways program in 1993 to recognize and celebrate some of the most beautiful landscapes of our state. Administered by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, this program recognizes routes which provide access to our most scenic areas, cultural riches and recreational opportunities. To date, we have 18 in the state.
One of the key benefits of traveling a state scenic byway is the added economic opportunities (Santa Claus House in North Pole; Knotty Shop and Drips Café in Salcha; Rika’s Roadhouse and Alaska Steak House in Delta Junction and Black Rapids, just to name a few). For residents heading to Valdez, Summit, Fielding Lake or Chitina, it’s wonderful to have those places to refuel and replenish along the journey, and our visitors love being able to stop along the way to take in mountain vistas and patiently await elusive wildlife sightings. Between Fairbanks and Fielding Lake, there are 10 State Byway recreational sites providing boat launches, campsites and rest stops. These welcoming areas border the highway for our families and our visitors to use far from home or just on the way home.
While other states with many more highways have many Scenic Byways, our only highway leading “outside” is our Richardson Highway Scenic Byway. Coupled with the ALCAN highway and the Canadian border, time-sensitive freight is efficiently accommodated as it travels into the interior to replenish our stores with products, keeping our shelves full. It’s a multi-use highway that must be maintained through some of the harshest weather in the United States. It goes without saying it is imperative this vital artery of commerce be kept safe all year for all Alaskans, their families, and our valued visitors.
An outstanding 2009 study and subsequent plan named the North Richardson Highway Scenic Byway Corridor Partnership Plan (the CPP) is worth a perusal, as it outlines the corridor management of the north segment of the Richardson Highway. You can view this effort at bit.ly/3wlFjDK.
Many Alaskans living in communities along the CPP, with assistance from the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, were involved in the development of this Corridor Partnership Plan. However, the CPP needs an update due to increased population and technical changes. The federal government has acknowledged such a need. In March 2022, the Federal Highway Administration made grant money available which can be used for updating projects just like our Richardson Scenic Byway CPP. This is an opportunity for residents along the corridor to be involved in updating and improving safety, education, and cultural considerations, as well as the marketing experience for residents and visitors alike. You’re welcome to participate with ideas for enhancement.
In summary, our Richardson Highway Scenic Byway is a unique highway in Alaska. It exists in a challenging, ever-changing environment with permafrost, winter darkness, blowing snow, and icing conditions. Even so, residents in byway communities can safely drive to Fairbanks for medical treatment, groceries and supplies, sporting events, art events, school and university events, and much more. As our weather changes yet again and plans for upcoming trips along our highways come together, let’s take full advantage of our own Richardson Highway Scenic Byway.