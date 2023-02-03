 Skip to main content
The Public Process Must be Respected

At the last Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting, the body broke from its historic norms by procedurally and preemptively rejecting an assembly member's proposed ordinance. It was not given a public hearing for the proponents and opponents to publicly make their case to the assembly, as previously has been the norm, nor given anytime at all for the sponsor to make the case for the proposal.

This dangerous precedent, if normalized, will embolden fractional partisan behavior within our local government, have a chilling effect on the rights of the citizens to publicly comment, and have a disenfranchising effect on the electorate who elected the silenced assembly member. Ordinances from all assembly members must consistently be given a chance to be publicly heard and to succeed or fail on their merit or lack thereof.

