The Public Process Must be Respected

At the last Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting, the body broke from its historic norms by procedurally and preemptively rejecting an assembly member's proposed ordinance. It was not given a public hearing for the proponents and opponents to publicly make their case to the assembly, as previously has been the norm, nor given anytime at all for the sponsor to make the case for the proposal.
This dangerous precedent, if normalized, will embolden fractional partisan behavior within our local government, have a chilling effect on the rights of the citizens to publicly comment, and have a disenfranchising effect on the electorate who elected the silenced assembly member. Ordinances from all assembly members must consistently be given a chance to be publicly heard and to succeed or fail on their merit or lack thereof.
Just as the long meeting ended, there was a sense of great uncertainty in the room. I could hear a couple of longtime observers in the room who know the assembly’s long-standing customs murmur under their breath, “this has never happened before.” One person who knows the assembly well looked like their jaw was on the floor, and not without just cause. This has everything to do with the process.
One of the most important duties of an assembly member is the responsibility to introduce legislation to the body. The public elects nine members to the overall body to do this and one Mayor. If the body as a whole begins to reject legislation before an assembly member can make the case for it, in effect the body as a whole has stripped that assembly member of a critical duty, the ability to sponsor legislation, that was given to them by the public and thus disenfranchised the public that elected member.
When a proposal is rejected before it can be calendared for public hearing, the First Amendment rights of the public are not adequately protected as public members are not able to be heard in a timely and orderly manner on that topic, and the ordinance doesn’t get a chance to be fleshed out. As someone who has served on the assembly for over five years, I can say unequivocally that some of the best ideas for amendments and code change come directly from the public, and that suppressing public hearing is absolutely not in the interest of the public, the assembly, or high-quality legislative outcomes.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has a long history of following important customs, processes, and rules. Collectively these promote orderly and efficient meetings, protect the First Amendment rights of the public, and protect the rights of individual assembly members. We, as the citizens of the borough, ought to repudiate the notion that the assembly can reject an idea before hearing public debate, before hearing from its own members, and before hearing from the sponsor. Instead, we should all come together and embrace the long-standing custom that proposals should succeed or die on their own merit, or lack of, and not be buried procedurally before they have a fair chance to prove their worth.
Editor's note: Aaron Lojewski serves on the FNSB assembly as a presiding officer. These are his personal opinions, not those of the borough, borough assembly, or other assembly members.