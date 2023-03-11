 Skip to main content
The plan for fixing the state's financial woes

In 1976, Alaskans decided to start saving some of our petroleum resource income and invest it for the future. We voted, 75,588 in favor and 38,518 against, to amend our constitution and create the Alaska Permanent Fund for this purpose. Deposits into the fund started in 1978, 45 years ago.

According to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation records, the amount of petroleum resource income deposited into the fund from 1978 through 2022 is $18.45 billion. Additionally, in years 1981 through 1985, special appropriations by the Legislature added $2.7 billion more. This $21.15 billion of savings plus investment earnings over 45 years are now worth $78 billion.

James F. Ostlind has been a borough resident for 44 years.

