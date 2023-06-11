 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Permanent Fund's in-state investment program needs more transparancy

I congratulate the Alaska Permanent Fund trustees for adopting Resolution 23-01 at their April 12 meeting to limit additional investment in the in-state investment program in which Barings, LLC and McKinley Capital Management, LLC have each been given $100 million to place in Alaska investments.

The decision appears to have been made in part because of the dismal rate of return received from the in-state investments made by Barings, LLC and McKinley Capital Management, LLC. The decision was also made to see whether the poor performance improves over time.

Frank H. Murkowski is a former Alaska governor (2002-2006) and U.S. senator (1980-2002), and a resident of Wrangell.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.