Community Perspective

The Pebble Mine Needs to Stay Dead

On Sunday, Sept., 3, you published an editorial which very much supported the State’s suit which it wants to have reviewed by the U.S. Supreme court. The issue is the State’s “sovereignty” to go ahead and OK the Pebble Mine Project. This mine has always been a huge threat to the most well-managed, productive, and valuable wild salmon fishery in the known universe. It should never be risked by the huge threat to its very rich natural ecosystem for the short term and foreign corporate exploitation by mining the Pebble Claim.

If there were no dangers from the mine, why would the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers support the EPA protective role and agree with the veto of the mine? Seems these mining projects never die, no matter how dangerous, ill-conceived or meagerly beneficial they are. The political mining lobbies relentlessly try and try again to feed the greed and our politicians “sell for cheap” the state’s resources to foreign profiteers. Our politicians never seem to protect our most valuable renewable resources: the fish and animals of the state’s natural environment, and its people who depend on them.

Rich Seifert is a professor Ermeritas at UAF. Rich joined the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation Full Board of Trustees in 1987 and is a member of the Construction Committee

