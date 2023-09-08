The Pebble Mine Needs to Stay Dead

On Sunday, Sept., 3, you published an editorial which very much supported the State’s suit which it wants to have reviewed by the U.S. Supreme court. The issue is the State’s “sovereignty” to go ahead and OK the Pebble Mine Project. This mine has always been a huge threat to the most well-managed, productive, and valuable wild salmon fishery in the known universe. It should never be risked by the huge threat to its very rich natural ecosystem for the short term and foreign corporate exploitation by mining the Pebble Claim.
If there were no dangers from the mine, why would the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers support the EPA protective role and agree with the veto of the mine? Seems these mining projects never die, no matter how dangerous, ill-conceived or meagerly beneficial they are. The political mining lobbies relentlessly try and try again to feed the greed and our politicians “sell for cheap” the state’s resources to foreign profiteers. Our politicians never seem to protect our most valuable renewable resources: the fish and animals of the state’s natural environment, and its people who depend on them.
Just ask the governor. He seems to never consider the comparison of options, and wants to say “yes” to every proposed resource extraction. It’s pretty much his whole value system. Sell Alaska first. The cheaper the better. Then call it an issue of “sovereignty” if someone says “no way.” Doesn’t the U.S. government have a rather serious issue with sovereignty as well in this case?
Before we go asking an untrustworthy court to decide for us a state’s rights issue, which this is, how about doing some things in Alaska that make us less grasping for resource income? For instance, kill SB 21. It costs us at least $2 billion a year, and it’s been costing us that much income for nine years. It was always a giveaway and should not even exist. The governor and the Legislature just continue to do nothing and our budget and future look grim.
Your News-Miner editorial gives short shrift to the fishery, and seems to support overriding environmental protection of our water and a fishery unequaled on the planet. How many ways can I say this and have it understood for the treasure it is? Let It be, managed as best we can! The federal government is often attacked by state politicians and others for overreach, but mostly when it is trying to protect something. The irony should never be lost on anyone paying attention. So now we go to the federal government for help, to a Supreme Court that, because that court leans very hard to the right, the administration thinks it can turn around the protective order. And that would be good for who? I’d say the whole move is fair example of blatant hypocrisy. Just one more thing the Dunleavy administration is exceptionally talented at.
Alaska’s residents fought for years an uphill battle to kill the Pebble project, and they were right. They are still right and Pebble should die, and never be resurrected. The fishery should receive maximum protection. The planet needs protection too. No objective judge would see it otherwise, I am convinced. How many times do we have to slay the dragon of greed? Tired of hypocrisy and greed.
Rich Seifert is a professor Emeritus at UAF.