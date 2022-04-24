The passion of Jim Kowalsky and his impact on Alaska

Earth Week is an appropriate time to celebrate the life of Jim Kowalsky, a passionate environmentalist who died recently. For it was during the first Earth Week in 1970 that Jim’s friend Gordon Wright, then music director of the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, along with the Earth Week steering committee, decided that Fairbanks needed an environmental center.
Not long after Earth Week, the Fairbanks Environmental Center (FAE) was founded and three people (Jim Hunter, Ray Bane and Gordon Wright) initially guided it until 1971 when they invited Jim Kowalsky to become the director. Jim worked hard with little pay for five years to create solid organizational roots for what later became known as the Northern Alaska Environment Center by attracting a membership devoted to confronting the serious problems that resulted during the construction of the TAPS oil pipeline from 1973-1977. He worked half-time during this same period as field representative for Friends of the Earth (FOE) trying to build support for the proposed Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA).
One of the reasons why Jim accepted the offer to become director of FAE was to experience first-hand the wilderness country of Alaska. He had his first chance to do this in August 1972, when he and two friends, Wilbur Mills and Ulrich Ganz, canoed down the Noatak River to the village of Noatak from its headwaters. It was then he learned why it was so important to select the best of Alaska’s wild lands for inclusion in the ANILCA, which was passed into law by Congress in 1980. During part of his time as center director and FOE field representative he participated in the vetting of many of those wild lands that were finally included in the ANILCA.
Even as he was doing this valuable volunteer work with the environmental center, he used his talents as a trumpet player to perform with the Arctic Chamber Orchestra, directed by Wright, while they traveled to remote Alaska towns and Native villages (aka the Bush) to provide them with musical entertainment. Later, while performing with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Jim’s now deceased son, Christopher, once played trombone with him. That was a special treat for both Jim and his wife, Suzanne.
Jim’s Alaska Bush experience didn’t end there. He worked with the Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) from 1980-1986 as director of their Department of Wildlife and Parks, serving as an intermediary between TCC and the federal and state governments regarding their subsistence and natural resource conservation actions on public lands.
From TCC, he went on to become director of the summer Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI) at UAF for 19 years, a job that continued to take him into Alaska Native villages on recruiting trips to invite top students from village high schools to the RAHI program. On a couple of his trips he stayed with me and my wife in two Yupik Eskimo villages where we taught. Back in Fairbanks where we lived, I often visited Jim in the summer months at the university to inquire how my village students were doing in his program.
I remember seeing him riding his bicycle to work during those many summers, learning later that even during the darkest, coldest days of winter he rode his bike daily to and from UAF. That took grit, since he lived 14 miles away on Amanita Drive off Chena Hot Springs Road.
After retiring from RAHI, Jim and I often drank coffee together at MaCaffrey’s Café in Fairbanks. During our visits, he complained passionately about the irresponsible state of predator control in Alaska. I told him forthrightly that he wouldn’t be able to even begin to deal seriously with this problem without being proactive, as in using his past experience to form an organization with the goal of eventually changing the behavior of both the Board of Game and the State Department of Fish and Game regarding predator control.
Although he was in his late 70s, he decided to do just that, and almost six years later, the organization, Alaskans for Wildlife, is still alive today. Two years ago, Jim received the Alaska Conservation Foundation’s coveted Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his life-long efforts trying not only to protect Alaska’s top predators from irresponsible state management but also to preserve Alaska’s special biodiversity and wilderness character.
For me, Jim was emblematic of what every environmentalist should aspire to be. He never doubted what Margaret Mead said, “that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals could change the world.”