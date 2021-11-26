The moose is loose on Small Business Saturday

There are moose hidden inside small businesses across Fairbanks and Moose on the Loose, the exciting local business scavenger hunt, is on! That means there are tons of opportunities to get out, support your community’s small businesses, and maybe even win prizes as you shop and buy local during Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is an unofficial holiday where shoppers are encouraged to visit and support the smaller businesses in their communities. These are the businesses, owned and operated by your friends and neighbors, where you won’t have to camp out in the cold in the hope of catching one of the “super saver” items or pray that the gift crosses the docks at Long Beach in time for gifting. They’re also the shops which provide truly personal experiences to you, the customer, and are exclusive to, and key to, a diverse and thriving economy.
Lucky for us, Fairbanks is full of such businesses to visit on Small Business Saturday. There are 18 participating in Moose on the Loose this year, but there are hundreds more worth stopping by — either on Small Business Saturday or any day of the year.
So, thinking about joining in on the fun this weekend? Here’s how:
1. Start by visiting a participating local business and picking up a free Moose on the Loose passport;
2. Next, find where Mortimer the Moose (a small, orange, wooden moose modeled after the Fairbanks First: Shop Local mascot) is hidden at any business on your passport;
3. Let the clerk know you found the moose and collect your stamp — no purchase required;
3. Once you have visited all the businesses you can fit into your Small Business Saturday, leave your passport at the last business you visit;
4. Lastly, look out for information on the final raffle! Each business’ stamp enters you into the drawing for prizes donated by the local businesses — so the more places you visit, the greater your chance of winning!
An interactive map of Moose on the Loose locations and more instructions can be found at the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s website (www.investfairbanks.com/moose-on-the-loose) but the participating businesses are:
• 2nd Street Fine Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located in the Co-Op Plaza on Second Avenue.
• River City Café, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located in the Co-Op Plaza on Second Avenue.
• Alaska Gold’n’Gems Fine Jewelry and Design Center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., located next to the Co-Op Plaza at 541 Second Avenue.
• Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., located at 201 Cushman St.
• Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 302 Cushman St., Suite 101.
• Northern Whimsy Art Studio, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 502 Ninth Ave.
• Frank’s Menswear, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 1005 Cushman St.
• Batter & Crumb, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 1330 Cushman St..
• Forget-Me-Not Books, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., located at 517 Gaffney Road.
• The Ornamentry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 801 Pioneer Park Road.
• Jo’s Oven, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., located at 223 Illinois St.
• Bagels & Brew, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 36 College Road #9w.
• The Toy Quest, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., located at 2801 College Road.
• Arctic Sun Virtual Reality, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., located at 1800 Airport Way.
• Marlo’s Bakery, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 2034 Airport Way.
• The Great Alaska Bowl Company, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 4630 Old Airport Road.
• The Roaming Root Cellar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 372 Old Chena Pump Road.
• Sipping Streams Tea Company, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., located at 374 Old Chena Pump Road.
If the good deed of supporting our community’s fantastic local businesses isn’t quite convincing enough for you to brave the cold this Saturday, the raffle prizes are sure to motivate you. They include awesome and unique items like a sterling silver and amber moose necklace from Alaska Gold’n’Gems, a moose mosaic kit from Northern Whimsy Art Studio, jewelry and art from 2nd Street Fine Art Gallery, a stuffed bear and moose from Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, See’s Candy from The Ornamentry, “The Essence of Tea” book plus an assortment of local teas from Sipping Streams, a goody bag of Alaskan-made items from The Roaming Root Cellar, and numerous gift cards to use during the holiday season.
So, enjoy your Thanksgiving and the unofficial shopping holidays that come after. But if you’re planning on camping out for that TV sale on Friday, or surfing the web for deals on Monday, make sure you also plan to stop in at the locally-owned businesses here in our community on Small Business Saturday — Mortimer Moose is on the Loose and he’s out to help you discover the excitement of thinking Fairbanks-First and Shopping Local.