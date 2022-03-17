The Manh Choh mine: Opportunity knocks but once

There has been considerable discussion of the proposed Manh Choh mine located at Tetlin, near Tok. Proponents cite the desired increase in economic activity providing jobs and an increased local property tax base, as well as state income and severance taxes. Opponents cite mainly a substantial increase in truck traffic which increases safety concerns, as well as being inconvenient, i.e. nobody likes to be stuck behind a truck.
As a kid, I spent my summers on my parents’ gold mine in Livengood. Gold mining was the glue that held our economy together and the reason we are all here. Military bases at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright, as well as the main campus of the University of Alaska, eventually provided the economic backstop for our community.
The trans-Alaska pipeline provided the first substantiative increase in population and economic opportunity. The activity during that period came with growing pains, but we weathered them just fine. For most, the changes were very positive. Since then, Alaska has been dependent on oil. Politically, that reliance has become problematic.
I am concerned where Fairbanks is heading. In the 90s, I was a member of the school board for nine years. During that period, we surpassed 16,000 students and built new schools. An internet search says our student population has fallen by about 17% to 13,319 students. And largely because of the reduction in student numbers, the school district has been running a budget deficit and is closing several relatively new schools. In fall 2009, the head count at the University of Alaska Fairbanks was 9,952. Fall 2021, the count was down to 6,724, a decrease of 3,228 or 32%. The borough reportedly has lost population despite the personnel influx at Eielson.
As I drive my car around Fairbanks, I get the eerie feeling that something is not quite right as the traffic is not what I remembered in the past. There are way too many empty commercial buildings. I have driven around the western and southern states and witnessed once-vibrant communities crumbling to the ground. I remember seeing a majestic church, high on a knoll, which would probably have seated 500, now boarded up. Houses that once were homes for families that fed the church are now empty with the vegetation engulfing them. It paints a sad picture of hard work and financial ruin. There are vibrant communities too, and the difference is these community leaders grabbed opportunity when it became available.
So back to the Manh Choh mine. I view this project as an opportunity that we need to make to work. It will extend the job count at Fort Knox and create an estimated 600 new jobs. These are men and women that my CPA firm have as clients; they buy hardware from Sentry Hardware, food at Safeway, cars from Seekins, their kids attend our schools. They are, typically, residents that we like to attract. I’ve been told Fort Knox is the second-largest property taxpayer on the borough’s tax rolls. They are also likely in the top 10 of GVEA’s customer list.
Our community needs this economic opportunity to grow out of the economic funk we are re in. Although my shelf life is more limited than many, I have kids and grandkids who live here. There are thousands of people who have made Fairbanks their home, investing their financial future here. I want them to have the same opportunities I had as Fairbanks is a special place to live and raise kids. So, I say again, let’s make this project work. In my opinion it would be a terrible failure on our part if we lost it.
Lastly is the Native village of Tetlin. The News-Miner reported that the village has 125 year-round residents. Reportedly 70% are below the poverty line, and the average wage is $7,500. The village leaders know this is a legacy project that will lift the quality of life for decades to come. I don’t want Tetlin to think Fairbanks is knocking the economic ladder down after we have successfully climbed it.