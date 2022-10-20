 Skip to main content
The lieutenant governor's sizable role in the constitutional convention

On Oct. 10, every Alaskan was mailed an election pamphlet for the Nov. 8 election. Included were statements in support and opposition to calling a constitutional convention. The lieutenant governor is granted the power to choose those pro and con statements. Alas, since there is no meaningful check on that power, he can use it to bias the election result. Consider his remarkable power over the pro statement:

First, with other ballot referendums, the sponsors of the referendum write the pro statement. For example, in the case of a ballot initiative, it’s the entity that gathered the signatures to place the referendum on the ballot. In contrast, a convention referendum is mandated by Alaska’s constitution, so it has no sponsor, and the lieutenant governor is left with total discretion.

J.H. Snider edits The Alaska State Constitutional Convention Clearinghouse and writes about the most difficult democratic reform problems.

