The lieutenant governor's sizable role in the constitutional convention

On Oct. 10, every Alaskan was mailed an election pamphlet for the Nov. 8 election. Included were statements in support and opposition to calling a constitutional convention. The lieutenant governor is granted the power to choose those pro and con statements. Alas, since there is no meaningful check on that power, he can use it to bias the election result. Consider his remarkable power over the pro statement:
First, with other ballot referendums, the sponsors of the referendum write the pro statement. For example, in the case of a ballot initiative, it’s the entity that gathered the signatures to place the referendum on the ballot. In contrast, a convention referendum is mandated by Alaska’s constitution, so it has no sponsor, and the lieutenant governor is left with total discretion.
Second, the election pamphlet’s pro statement is arguably the primary information Alaskans will rely on to learn about pro arguments. One reason is that virtually all the campaign ads concerning the referendum will come from the “no” campaign, which will outspend the “yes” campaign by at least 100:1. (As of Oct. 10, the “no” campaign had raised $2.76 million and the “yes” campaign $21,352.) Another reason is that the press may publish “no” campaign-generated commentaries that will echo the “no” campaign’s ads. For example, the most widely read newspaper in Alaska, the Anchorage Daily News, has published 10 — mostly highly repetitious — commentaries opposed to a convention but only two in favor.
Third, the individual chosen by the lieutenant governor to represent the “yes” argument will be granted instant credibility with the press. In this case, he chose a representative of the Independence Party, which represents only 3.03% of Alaska’s registered voters. Alaska Public Media then chose that individual to represent the pro side in the highest profile TV debate to date on the referendum.
Fourth, the process the lieutenant governor used to solicit and pick the pro statement is effectively secret and thus unaccountable. This included mocking Alaska’s Public Records Act by finding endless self-serving excuses to delay and narrow my requests for public records concerning how he selected the pro statement.
Fifth, the lack of transparency in selecting the pro statement seems to be an established tradition. Over several months, an accomplished researcher conducted extensive research in the Alaska State Archives to find public records concerning how the lieutenant governor chose the pro statement the last three times the convention referendum was on the ballot: 1992, 2002, and 2012. She could find no responsive records.
An increasingly influential view of constitutional legitimacy is that the legitimacy of a constitution depends on how the people can amend it. A major reason for focusing on the legitimacy of future rather than past constitution-making is that many existing constitutions were written by undemocratic means, including a “people” that excluded women, Blacks, Natives or others.
What, then, is considered the gold standard for legitimate future constitution-making? Answer: the constitutional convention. Indeed, Congress won’t even let a U.S. territory become a state without using the convention process. Many past state conventions, including Alaska’s, have been so mistrustful of the less rigorous democratic process associated with legislature-initiated amendments that they only allowed that process to be used as a cost-saving measure to address simple amendments.
In Alaska, unlike most states, a political party’s candidate for lieutenant governor is selected by voters in a primary election, not by a gubernatorial candidate as a running mate. Indeed, the office of lieutenant governor’s independence from the governor is a major reason it was put in charge of administering elections. Thus, the lieutenant governor is solely responsible for, in my opinion, abusing the people’s trust in choosing the pro statement, including both its messenger and message.
The best long-term remedy to prevent such abuse would be to include the text of the pro statement in Alaska’s constitution along with a mandate that it be printed on either the ballot or the election pamphlet when the convention referendum is on the ballot. Only a future convention could credibly draft such a text, which would explain the constitutional purpose of the referendum, including preventing the Legislature from having exclusive proposal power over constitutional amendment.
Meanwhile, the process the lieutenant governor used this year to select the pro statement should be decried not only for its secret and unaccountable process but the resulting bias against a convention call.
In 1972, Alaska’s Supreme Court overturned Alaskans’ 1970 vote calling for a convention on the grounds that the lieutenant governor’s wording of the ballot question was biased in favor of calling a convention. The cause of the claimed bias was irresponsibility, not malicious intent. In 2022, we have both gross irresponsibility and its coverup leading to a negative bias. If the convention vote is similarly close this year, the lieutenant governor’s shameless and indefensible abuses surrounding his choice of pro statement should be similarly challenged.
J.H. Snider edits The Alaska State Constitutional Convention Clearinghouse and writes about the most difficult democratic reform problems.