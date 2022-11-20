 Skip to main content
The Landlord’s Almanac is creating a better community for landlords and renters

In the spring of 2020, as the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic began shutting down the state, thousands of Alaskans lost their jobs, sending shock waves through the rental market. Almost overnight, many Alaskans couldn’t pay their rent. And, in some cases, their landlords found themselves unsure of how to work with programs designed to keep Alaskans in safe housing.

While there were funds available to pay up to 12 months’ rent, many landlords did not know how to help their tenants qualify for the funds or how to deal with the moratorium on evictions. For these and others, The Landlord’s Almanac – Alaska became an online lifeline. It became a place where landlords could go and say: “Hey, I need advice; how can I get help?”

Kassandra Taggert and Eric Boltman own Real Property Management Services in Anchorage. She is the founder and group administrator for the Facebook page, The Landlord Almanac – Alaska.

