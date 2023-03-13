 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The imperiled right to manage our wildlife in Alaska

Some Alaskans might remember the story of my long struggle against the National Park Service that was ultimately heard twice by the U.S. Supreme Court (Sturgeon v. Frost I & II — I won unanimously). My experience taught me about the power of federal agencies, the cynical perspective some bureaucrats have toward Alaskans, and the promises Congress made to us to protect our way of life. I say this knowing that some of you reading this are fatigued by the repeated cries to “stop federal overreach.” My fellow Alaskans, I urge you to learn about the latest federal actions that are destroying the Alaskan way of life.

This spring, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision that, if upheld, squashes Alaska’s equal footing with the other 49 states by extinguishing our right to manage wildlife on federal units within our borders. In a published decision, the court struck with judicial lightning: “We hold that ANILCA preserves the federal government’s plenary power over public lands in Alaska.” With one sentence, the Alaskan public’s access to — and participation in — game management decisions on federal land were extinguished. Now, the National Park Service (NPS), recently empowered by the Kenai Refuge decision, seeks to eviscerate state wildlife management on its preserves. We now stand as the only state that does not have management authority over all our wildlife resources! That 9th Circuit decision is currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

John Sturgeon has been an advocate for states’ rights and active in wildlife management issues for many years. He serves on numerous boards that advocate for the scientific management of Alaska’s wildlife on a sustained yield. He is currently president of the Alaska Chapter of the Safari Club.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.