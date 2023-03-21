The highjacking of Bus 142

Communities are generally close-knit places, particularly the small ones. Among other things, they loathe anything they perceive as detrimental to their chosen way of life.
Alaska’s Magic Bus (Bus 142) was a case in point. Despite being a minor economic engine that mostly did little harm, the Denali Borough, and more specifically Healy, a census-designated place, slowly turned on Bus 142 with an odd degree of vengeance.
In other words, an otherwise sound community wrongly came to believe that something devil-like was on that bench above the Sushana River on the Stampede Trail in the westernmost Wolf Township in the Denali Borough in Interior Alaska.
Bus 142 had been there for nearly six decades, being a backcountry shelter for local hunters and the like. It started attracting a trickle of visitors — mostly pilgrims — following the 1996 release of the book “Into The Wild”by Jon Krakauer. After the 2007 release of the movie by the same name visitations became a relative flood.
But seemingly it was only in recent years that the community acquired an intense distaste for Bus 142 and became determined to rid itself of it. Why that suddenly happened remains a mystery. It might just be that it took on a life of its own.
Notions, particularly of evil, often feed on themselves, especially when propelled by the media as was the case with Bus 142.
When a community populace sets its sight on a villain, imagined or real, there aren’t many comparable furies.
Poor old Bus 142 became such a target — even literally as evidenced by the bullet holes that riddled it — and it didn’t stand a chance of staying forever wild, which is what should have been.
The most bandied about and official reason the community wanted Bus 142 removed was what they perceived as unnecessarily having to search for and rescue people who got a little too deep in water traveling to and from the bus.
First, as long as there is humankind and wilderness there will be a need for search and rescue. The number of search and rescue incidents related to Bus 142 paled in comparison to most other places. Hundreds of public places far more dangerous to reach are not only allowed to exist but partaking of them is encouraged and in many cases add-ons exist that facilitate their use.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which controls the state land Bus 142 was on and is technically the owner of the abandoned bus, was a conflicted department concerning its removal. My eBook documents that the department initially and publicly refused the official request of the Denali Borough to remove the bus while it was concurrently in the advanced stages of arranging to do just that. Also, the official written request to the Army National Guard stated removal of Bus 142 is necessary because it’s “… an abandoned nuisance bus that is in trespass.”
However, it had been doing the former for more than a couple decades and the latter for nearly six decades.
Ultimately, the DNR, without the required public input and involvement, secretly requested that the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment of the Alaska Army National Guard hijack Bus 142 in a blatant violation of Alaska state law. According to Alaska state law, Bus 142 was a bonafide memorial which was disgustingly desecrated.
The Denali Borough mistakenly used its legal authority, and its mother government — the state of Alaska — ignored what matters most in this country: the rule of law. We’re still a nation of laws, which by their very existence are supposed to suppress crusades, patronages, submissiveness, and the like, or just quell raw emotions, but in this case, government officials were hell-bent to eliminate the object of what had become nothing more than a fabricated, self-manufactured obsession.
What was done to Bus 142 is a glaring example of government gone awry: They eliminated the materialistic thing they wrongly perceived as being their nemesis but in doing so they traded their honor.
Bus 142 is no longer in its nearly six-decade wilderness home. It no longer provides joy and solace like it did for thousands of pilgrims.
What they did to Bus 142 was reprehensible. The man who made it famous, Christopher Johnson McCandless, would be spinning in his grave had he not been cremated.
Michael E. Bemis is the author of “The Hijacking of Alaska’s Magic Bus, Bus 142.”