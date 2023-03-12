The harmful myth of bootstrapping

Last month Alaska had an exceptional aurora show.
Incredibly vivid red, white, green and purple lights rolled across the Interior as night temperatures dropped. By the time the Stone Soup Cafe soup kitchen opened for meal service, at 7:30 a.m., it was 31 degrees below zero.
This time of year, solar gain is noticeable. Our days are warming but the nights are still so cold. In this beautiful and often unforgiving place, an extreme disparity exists. While many of us left our warm homes to stand in awe of one of Alaska’s great wonders, others wondered where they would sleep night that frigid night and where their next meal would come from.
One in nine Alaskans rely on SNAP (food stamps) to help put food on their tables. Over two-thirds of SNAP recipients have children in their home. Most others are elders and/or people with disabilities. The “charity network” provides just 10% of the food relief that federal programs like SNAP do. The reality is that charity alone cannot meet this need without the functional support of our government. Since October 2022, Alaska’s SNAP backlog has strained our anti-hunger network to the breaking point.
Hunger is just one symptom of poverty and an everyday reality for many Alaskans.
A recent Anchorage Daily News article, by Michelle Theriault Boots and Marc Lester, “Homeless Below Zero,” notes that “Fairbanks is the coldest city over 25,000 people in the United States ... the estimated 50 to 100 unsheltered people who live in Fairbanks find ways to survive. They walk all night in bunny boots, trying to stave off frostbite. They crowd into motel rooms 10 at a time. They build forested encampments and dig snow caves. They squat in abandoned houses and sleep in cars.” At the Bread Line, we regularly help people soak their feet to treat trench foot. We put cups of hot coffee into hands missing fingertips lost to the cold. Every year, people die preventable deaths from homelessness in our town.
Fairbanks needs to act. Right now, there is no official emergency cold weather plan, no low-barrier shelter and very few accessible places for people to get warm safely. However, giving places like soup kitchens and emergency shelters are only harm reduction — not solutions.
In 2020, the United Way of Anchorage reported that the public spent $129 per day per person living on the street in Anchorage for medical/police response and health care services. The cost per day to incarcerate someone in Alaska’s Department of Corrections was $142. The average cost per day to provide permanent supportive housing to vulnerable individuals in Anchorage was just $52. While there are no such numbers for Fairbanks, it still raises the question: what are we valuing over human life and fiscal responsibility?
The social service nonprofits of Fairbanks do phenomenal work in the face of Herculean odds yet are continually asked to do more with less. We need our elected officials to publicly prioritize providing the “quality essential services” that are promised to all Fairbanks’ residents. We need our local leaders at the front of the fight, committed to this purpose in earnest.
There’s a phrase thrown around in conversations about poverty that is a personal peeve of mine: bootstrapping. The inability of someone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps is often framed as the moral failure of that individual — even though it is an impossible task. An early use of the phrase comes from a physics textbook from the late-1800s. It asked, “Why can not a man lift himself by pulling up on his bootstraps?” Go ahead and try. Pull. We cannot because it is against the physical laws of this universe (Newton’s second law, specifically). No one can. We all need others’ help to thrive.
Ultimately, only one thing “solves” homelessness: housing. Housing First is one effective, recovery-oriented and evidence-based model that works. We have one such low-barrier housing program in Fairbanks and their waitlist is long. Many people who have been “chronically homeless” require this kind of permanent supportive housing due to trauma, mental/physical illness and/or addictions. They deserve immediate safety and shelter as much as anyone else. While we can — and must — treat the symptoms of homelessness, we also need to dig up its ugly roots: poverty, inequality, class division and ignorance. We can do this by listening to and learning from each other.
I’ll lift your bootstraps if you’ll lift mine and — together — we can build a better, safer tomorrow for us all.
Hannah C. Hill is executive director Bread Line, Inc.