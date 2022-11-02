The future of Alaska lies with the future of education

There’s a lot to fix in this staate, and if we care about our children it has to start with fixing the worst school crisis in Alaska history. As a grandmother of five, a lifelong Alaskan (who attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks), and a teacher, I want our children to have the best opportunity possible. Instead, our governor is giving them closed schools and “teacher roulette” because we no longer offer the pay other states do. We can’t retain teachers except those so committed to our state that they don’t care what they get paid.
Our education policy has become one of neglect when we should be supporting students so they can reach their potential. That and constant cuts to our university aren’t what students or parents, and employers looking for a well-trained workforce, deserve. We can do better, and that’s why I left the classroom to run with Les Gara, who will be the great governor we need right now.
As a product of Alaska’s K-12 public education and at UAF I received the quality education our students deserve today. I had a high school that offered hands-on learning and that taught students trades if they chose that route. I was lucky enough to attend UAF when it offered a wealth of degree programs. We need to build back a university that’s also the largest provider of career and technical education in the state.
What has Gov. Dunleavy done? Once elected he tried cutting the university by almost 50%. He proposed a $280 million public education cut. Both would have been state-record cuts. You’ll see that again if he’s re-elected.
During college I married a member of the U.S. Air Force and moved to South Carolina in 1992. My husband served our country, and I completed my undergraduate degree. When it came time to raise my daughters, Alaska and the opportunities for teaching and learning called us home.
Now our children don’t have the same opportunities their parents had. We’re experiencing school closures in several communities, degree losses at the university, and unaffordable child care for working families. By pleading poverty as a state, we can’t compete to attract and retain police officers, troopers, educators and other needed workers.
Les is the candidate for governor with the strongest record of support for our schools and university. I am proud to be running with him.
As a legislator, Les worked to protect our schools. He stood up for our university and its students, and for training the workforce our economy needs. As an educator I’ve fought for the same things Les has supported as a legislator.
In my conversations around the state, community leaders have all said they’ve struggled with attracting and retaining teachers and public safety officers. They stress the lack of competitive pay and lack of any pension, when every other state offers one, as two glaring reasons for why too many teachers and police don’t stay here. Alaska teacher recruitment fairs that used to draw hundreds of applicants draw single digits now, if any.
In Les’ second year as a legislator, seeing the effects of a decade of education cuts, he pushed legislation to tie school support to the cost increases they face from inflation. Instead, under Dunleavy, school support has fallen over $120 million behind the cost of inflation compared to 2014.
Les also voted against the elimination of teacher and public safety officer pensions in 2006. He’s the only candidate who, while in office, sponsored legislation to bring back an affordable but competitive pension.
In 2018, his last year in the Legislature, Les led the effort that resulted in the last multi-year increase in school funding in state history, something Gov. Dunleavy tried to block in court.
Gov. Dunleavy has done the opposite. He’s consistently let our school crisis grow. As a state senator he voted for annual $50-$70 million education cuts, which Les and others reversed in the state house.
The record $280,000 million public education cut this governor pushed after he was elected would have laid off 2,800 teachers and educators. That would have made today’s education crisis even worse.
Alaska needs leadership. Les will bring new energy and a bright future to this state and I’ll be proud to serve Alaskans as his teammate.
Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and lives with her husband, Ed, in Palmer.