The future of Alaska lies with the future of education

There’s a lot to fix in this staate, and if we care about our children it has to start with fixing the worst school crisis in Alaska history. As a grandmother of five, a lifelong Alaskan (who attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks), and a teacher, I want our children to have the best opportunity possible. Instead, our governor is giving them closed schools and “teacher roulette” because we no longer offer the pay other states do. We can’t retain teachers except those so committed to our state that they don’t care what they get paid.

Our education policy has become one of neglect when we should be supporting students so they can reach their potential. That and constant cuts to our university aren’t what students or parents, and employers looking for a well-trained workforce, deserve. We can do better, and that’s why I left the classroom to run with Les Gara, who will be the great governor we need right now.

Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and lives with her husband, Ed, in Palmer.

