The feasibility of a Susitna power project

I divided out my May GVEA electric bill by the amount of kilowatts used, and it came to 34 cents per kilowatt. If I add $7 to the bill to cover the June increase, it would be about 37 cents. I asked my son in Seattle to do the same. His came out to 20 cents. He has the advantage of power from dams on the Columbia River built in the 1930s — the dams that helped win World War II, making it possible for the first time to refine massive amounts of aluminum for aircraft production.
A two-dam power project on the Susitna River in Devil’s Canyon (near Talkeetna) was studied extensively in the 1980s. It came close to being built; it was halted by the 1987 recession. The project has been kept on life support for many years, reduced to a single dam 200 feet higher as millions of dollars have been spent on studies necessary for the many federal permits required.
Except for our Permanent Fund, billions of oil dollars have been spent on short-term projects by our Legislatures, some of which could have been used to finance permanent, low-cost electricity for the railbelt, benefiting 85% of Alaska residents.
In my opinion, Alaska has had a shortage of politicians with foresight and leadership ability. Wally Hickel was an exception and so was the man I worked for for many years, Bill Snedden. Both could see future projects that had long-term benefits for Alaskans. Have you heard of any governor or candidate for governor mention Susitna or heard it mentioned on the floors of the Legislature recently? Or even any of the green power advocates? Most politicians see about as far as the next election.
The last price tag I saw for the Susitna project was $6 billion, not an astronomical amount in today’s dollars. A small nick out of the Permanent Fund if it had been redirected.
I have lived in Fairbanks since 1943 and am 94 years old. Along with my departed friend, Urban Rahoi, and the New-Miner, we have beat the drums for this project since its beginning. So once more, and probably my last, I want to enumerate the merits of low-cost electricity and the feasibility of a Susitna power project.
• Hydro is the perfect backup for more undependable power such as wind and solar. It can be turned on, increased or reduced quickly, simply by operating a valve.
• Hydro power would make it feasible to put more green power online without reducing the reliability of the system.
• Susitna power is green power. There is no smoke, fumes or ash. Even nuclear energy can’t claim that.
• The fuel for hydro is free and does not increase in cost over time like all other fuel sources.
• Susitna would supply half the power need for the railbelt — Homer to Fairbanks — for decades to come.
• The Bradley Lake hydro dam near Homer supplies up to 15 MHW power into the railbelt tie-line at the lowest cost of any other railbelt power source, even while it is still paying off debt service.
• Susitna could have a 100-plus year life. It would have a small footprint on the land because the lake would mostly be in a canyon. (A mile wide by 40 miles long?)
• Susitna does not affect any salmon runs. There are no known salmon spawning areas above the present dam site.
• A second tie-line to Fairbanks and other infrastructure is required and would be part of the cost. This line could run through Glennallen, Big Delta and Eielson Air Force Base.
• Had we built Susitna 40 years ago when it was first proposed, studied and almost built, the kilowatt cost in Fairbanks could be less than half what it is now.
Is there still anyone out there somewhere with 20-20 vision?