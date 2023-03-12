 Skip to main content
The EPA and the Department of Energy should work together

The EPA is back with another proposed regulation to reduce pollution in the country, including Fairbanks.

It includes requirements for coal powered units like the Aurora combined heat and power plant in downtown Fairbanks. These requirements can be forced on the rate payers regardless of the efficiency the plant has in recycling heat off the electricity producing turbine into a low pressure steam system to heat a great portion of downtown. The return steam to the plant is then used to heat water for a hot-water circulating system that heats more residential and commercial space near the plant.

Ross Adkins is a retired civil engineer

