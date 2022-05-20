The Endangered Species Act remains a vital piece of legislation

Today the nation celebrates the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which was passed into law with the overwhelming support of both branches of Congress in 1973. It is a law that was meant to do three things: prevent the extinction of America’s most at-risk animal and plant species, restore these imperiled species, and protect ecosystems on which they depend.
By keeping these natural ecosystems healthy, the ESA also provides benefits to people, such as clean water and air, food, medicines, lands and waters to recreate on that we need to live healthy lives.
Since enactment of the law, it has had tremendous success in helping prevent the extinction of important species such as the California condor, American osprey, whooping crane, brown pelican, peregrine falcon, bald eagle, American crocodile, black-footed ferret, short-nosed sturgeon, Florida manatee and many others. In fact, 99% of the 1,600 species that have been listed under the act are still alive today while others are on the path to recovery. This success is critically important in light of the worldwide biodiversity and extinction crisis, which affects not just wildlife but also human beings.
Although the ESA applies to every person, business and government entity in thea country, only two agencies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), are responsible for the act’s implementation. The staffs of these agencies are scientific professionals that are dedicated to the survival of all of the species listed under the act.
In addition to deciding which species deserve listing, these two agencies must also designate “critical habitat” for them, which consists of specific areas with the physical and biological capabilities essential for the species survival. So far, millions of acres of critical habitat have been set aside to help endangered species survive and recover to a meaningful degree.
Recovery of a species, though, necessitates a recovery plan, and this is also an important part of the requirements of the ESA, which specifies the actions needed and where they are needed. The cost of the recovery and an expected timeline are also required in the plan. It is a science-based approach that ensures that disappearing species are placed on the path to long-term recovery. An important requirement of the recovery plan is that all federal agencies involved in any way with the fate of threatened species must consult with the USFS and NMFS before taking any action that might further put the species in harm’s way.
Were it not for the ESA, scientists estimate that 227 species would have gone extinct since the act’s enactment in 1973. And, although many species still threatened with extinction are improving, decades of underfunding the act have meant that too many species continue to be just holding on for dear life. Ultimately, adequate funding of the Endangered Species Act will ensure that it lives up to its full potential for saving species.
Over the years, the ESA has been proven to have strong public support, with up to two-thirds of Americans wanting the act strengthened or left intact. The fact that America’s national icon, the bald eagle, has recovered so well throughout the country due to the Endangered Species Act, has helped keep it strong.
As a father and grandfather, I believe we owe it to our children and grandchildren to be active stewards of the natural environment and, by so doing, leave behind a legacy of protecting endangered species and the special places they call home.