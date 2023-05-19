 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Economic Case for a Significant Investment in Education

I am proud to be a born and raised Fairbanksan. I love our amazing community and I plan to stay here for the rest of my life, but this can’t be said for every one of our Fairbanks neighbors. We are losing individuals and families everyday, and, especially young people, are leaving the state for opportunities elsewhere. Together, we can change this trend, but we must take bold steps now and put our focus where it should be, ensuring all Alaskan students have access to a high-quality education. If Alaska is to grow and prosper, we must invest in our future before it is too late.

As everyday Fairbanksans attempt to build lives and raise families, we are told workers of all sorts are in short supply and that our community needs more workers in the construction trades, more professionals, more nurses, more lab technicians, more teachers, more staff in the hospitality industry, and more public safety officers. At the same time, we have a serious childcare crisis across our state. Young mothers and fathers are finding it more and more difficult to identify quality childcare and when they do, it’s not affordable and there are months-long wait lists. The childcare crisis is compounding the worker shortages that plague both our private and public sectors.

Representative Maxine Dibert is a lifelong Fairbanksan and educator who has taught Third Grade at Denali Elementary for the last 22 years. She is currently serving her first term in Juneau representing the people of Fairbanks in the Alaska State House.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.