 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The day the laughter died: Humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post's fatal plane crash

Last week, while visiting Sedona, a friend came by with an unexpected gift. He had stumbled upon a unique treasure during a recent outing to an estate sale and as he knew I was from Alaska, he thought it may be of interest.

Buried among the many offerings that weekend, he’d discovered a well-preserved newspaper, yellow and time-worn, carefully sealed in plastic. It was an Aug. 16, 1935, edition of North Carolina’s Asheville Times daily newspaper. Its front page announced in large bold type: “Will Rogers and Wiley Post Die When Airplane Hits Frozen Bank, Accident Occurs at Take-Off, 15 Miles from Point Barrow.”

Carone Cobden is a long-time Fairbanks resident. She will be carefully tucking the newspaper mentioned above back into its protective sleeve and donating it to the Fairbanks Pioneer Air Museum, which currently features a Wiley Post and Will Rogers exhibit.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.