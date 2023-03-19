 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The constitution is clear: We must adequately fund public education

We live in an age of spin. If you do not believe me, just look back on the last few months of debate about public education funding in Alaska. Whether it is misrepresenting data or omitting relevant facts, there has been a concerted effort to complicate what is at stake when it comes to meeting Alaska’s constitutional obligation to adequately fund education.

To address the immediate and pressing needs facing every school district in Alaska, it is past time to significantly increase the Base Student Allocation (BSA). No one can deny that our schools are suffering under the weight of inflation and a shortage of teachers and other workers vital to the success of Alaska’s children and young adults. Without additional funding, we will see school closures, continued teacher attrition, increased class sizes, and fewer class offerings.

Löki Tobin is a Ph.D. student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska state senator representing District I.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.