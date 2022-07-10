The challenges of education in Alaska

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is pathetic. Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the school children of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
The children of Alaska deserve a better education and a future — not an administrative bureaucracy living off the largess of bloated school funding while the actual classroom teachers and their students are left to make due with paltry administrative handouts.
Facts and Results are the important thing. Not the rhetoric of failed administrators and lobbyists closing the eyes of government officials.
Here are few facts:
• Alaska spends over $18,000 per student per year.
• 54% goes to teachers and students — the lowest percent in the nation.
• 46% goes to administrative overhead — the highest percent in the nation.
The numbers tell a sad tale. While Alaska school officials tell us they need more money for education, they fail to disclose that a properly managed administrative system would have those funds, pay for the needed teacher wage scales and better the education of our students — all without additional funding.
For example: Nationally there are 295 students per administrator. In Alaska that number is 205. Simple math, we have 50% more administrators per student than the national average. There is an old saying “Follow the money.” Well the trail leads to bloated administrative costs.
The simple solution is to enhance the direct education of our children by reducing administrative expenses and invest those dollars in teachers and students.
Result? Better educated students being taught by fairly compensated teachers at a reduced cost per student.
The highest percent of education investment from education budgets across the U.S. in students and teachers is approximately 70%.
Bringing Alaska to 60-65% would make a major change in the ability to serve our students.
Will we have better paid Teachers? YES
Will we have more education dollars directly invested in student education? YES
Will our student education standards increase? YES
Will our students have a better future because of a better education? YES
Will the current administration make the changes? NO
