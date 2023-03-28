 Skip to main content
The Biden Administration's uneasy compromise with King Cove

The lack of respect and hypocrisy in the Biden Administration’s application of its policy of Environmental Justice toward Alaska’s Natives was on full display when on March 14 the White House forced Secretary Deb Haaland to withdraw from the July 3, 2019, Land Exchange in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge that the Department of Interior (DOI) had agreed with the King Cove Corporation and the Agdaagux and Belkofski tribes.

This land exchange was intended to provide the people of King Cove with the opportunity to seek the permits to construct an 11-mile gravel road to airlift patients from the all-weather Cold Bay Airport when the weather prevented aircraft from landing in King Cove.

