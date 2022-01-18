The Avidian Amanita project, mining and settlement values

The DNR Division of Mining recently approved Avidian Gold’s application for an extended five years of exploration on their Amanita Project on Sept. 9, 2021, without any public review or input. Upon requests by residents living in the area of the proposed mining activity, they issued a public notice by courtesy and later added attachments (maps, application and scope) as requested by residents in the communities.
DNR is not adhering to its mission statement to “manage land on behalf of the people of Alaska” and “to develop, conserve and maximize the use of Alaska’s natural resource consistent with the public interest.” DNR is approaching this as if it is in the mining promotion business and is unable to perceive that with the growth of residential areas in Fairbanks over the past 40 years and more, there are conflicting resource values that must be acknowledged and dealt with. Is the state putting the interests of mine promoters above all else? DNR should have the ability to discern that this is an area where people live, and they deserve a real public notice and a process that does not exclude them. Avidian, the Canadian mining company from Toronto, recognizes the state as being supportive of sound mineral development and has programs to facilitate mining development. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the Large Mine Permitting Team Program are the leads responsible. They call it the “Alaskan advantage.”
While mining exploration companies might look at this area and see an easy path to haul millions of tons of rock to Fort Knox for processing, people who live in those subdivisions see a threat to their way of life. The idea that this is only about exploration, not open pit hard rock mining, is a half-truth. The exploration effort, promoted as a minimal undertaking, is pursued only because of the chance that it will lead to open pit mining or an underground mine with rock that can be hauled to Fort Knox for processing.
Settlement versus mining
Athabascan people inhabited this area for thousands of years seasonally and archeological sites date back to the last ice age. Over 100 years ago the permanent settlement of Fairbanks was founded by mining — gold mining. Thousands of people came to search for gold during the Fairbanks Gold Rush. Claims were staked and the Fairbanks Mining District was established along with the mining town later to be named Fairbanks.
In the 1930s the price of gold rose and heavy equipment and dredges were brought in for further exploitation of Fairbanks gold deposits. Whenever there is a huge rise in gold prices, interest returns to mining the same areas that were staked in the past. Now the main value in this area is settlement.
Fairbanks became a government center in the late 1960s and the Fairbanks North Star Borough was established in 1964. We are a borough of close-knit communities surrounding the city of Fairbanks. We are families and schools, road and fire service areas, nature reserves and trails and community meeting areas. DNR Division of Lands recognizes this and any state land around communities that are deemed “settlement lands” are now closed to mineral entry.
Settlement land as defined by 11 AAC 55.202
Eastern Tanana Area Plan August 2015Se – Settlement. This designation applies to state uplands suitable for sale, leasing or permitting to allow private recreational or residential use. This designation will generally be used for areas appropriate for land offerings for residential uses. Unsettled or unsold land in the unit will be managed for uses compatible with settlement. This may include uses such as selling additional lots, laying out new subdivisions, identifying greenbelts through subdivisions, reserving materials sites for subdivision roads and building lots, placing easements on access routes, or reserving lots for community facilities and open space. Areas designated Settlement should be closed to mineral entry prior to sale, and, in this plan, a leasehold location order (LLO) is recommended to be imposed on proposed settlement areas not yet affected by a current mineral closing order. This land may be conveyed to municipalities and individuals.
DNR Division of Mining and the Mental Health Trust are putting the interests of the mine promoters above all else, approving mining projects close to and within residential communities and subdivisions. DNR has responsibilities to the people who live nearby, not just to companies that hope to sell a big prospect to a major mining firm. They need to deal with the complicated questions of competing values. The three companies with planned exploration this year are all foreign companies and the 88 mining claims on the Amanita Project are owned by someone in Arizona. Their spokesman said that they don’t care about the people that live nearby the project, as they care about the jobs it will bring to Fairbanks and they hope it will be bigger than Fort Knox.
The DNR commissioner and the state of Alaska should designate a leasehold location/mineral closing order to surround our residential areas. They should include the public in all review and engage in meetings with the local communities on proposed exploration projects in and around their neighborhood.