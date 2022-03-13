The arts must be valued in school curriculums

Once again, a school district in America is handing out pink slips. Funding didn’t come through as hoped so difficult decisions had to be made, teachers laid off, programs cut. And it’s always the same program: the one where students learn critical thinking skills, the one that creates an environment of collaboration, enhances study habits and increases students’ ability to problem solve. Yes, once again a school district in America has decided to cut its math programs. No more geometry, no more statistics, algebra is a thing of the past. The kids will learn what they need to know in other classes, parents can hire private tutors, and besides, how many people need to know the coefficient of a term to do their taxes or pay their mortgage?
It’s a ludicrous notion for a school district to cut its math programs, and of course the Fairbanks North Star School District is not getting rid of coefficients and isosceles triangles, but rather treble clefs and eighth notes. But what would this country’s education system look like if taxpayers considered the loss of a music program as bizarre as the loss of a STEM program?
District leaders made the preemptive decision last month to cut all elementary band and orchestra classes ahead of the board finalizing the annual budget, because the writing was on the wall. Faced with a $19 million deficit, cuts had to be made and they couldn’t come from the core curriculum. Consequently, hundreds of students must go without music education and the myriad benefits such classes provide.
The fact of the matter is, students do learn several soft skills in music classes that they could learn elsewhere. Both math and music teach students critical thinking skills, and while music enhances literacy that foundation is laid in English classes. The tenets of teamwork and collaboration are learned both in performing with a musical ensemble and in a robotics class. So why are so many of us up in arms over the district cutting music programs?
For one thing, we can’t continue to vivisect our children’s education like this. In order for students to receive a vibrant, well-rounded public education, the arts must be valued in curriculums as highly as STEM and the humanities, and seen as a critical building block to forming compassionate, empathetic citizens as well as the next generation of artists, musicians and performers. But simply saying so won’t keep essential programs from the chopping block or help the school district find adequate funding. Which is why, as leaders of Fairbanks arts organizations, we write in support of the recommended increase of $50 million to the Base Student Allocation. The bill, introduced to the Alaska Legislature last month by Rep. Andi Story and co-sponsored by Rep. Grier Hopkins, seeks to increase the BSA by about $195 per year per student in Alaska. It’s a small investment the State can well afford, and which promises a significant rate of return.
We recognize the underlying problem isn’t that members of the school board dislike music, or find the program worthless. Rather, they have been handed inadequate funds and arts education isn’t a core subject. It’s a simple math problem: The district isn’t getting sufficient support from the borough, the borough isn’t receiving enough money from the state, and this domino effect of seven years of flat funding has resulted in school closures, loss of programs and teachers out of work. And while we dither about who should foot the bill, our children, and through them our community, pay the price.
Organizations like Fairbanks Concert Association and North Star Ballet work hard to supplement arts education. Our classes are full, and we have funding to support the hard work of our local music teachers. But as we see an increasing loss of programs in both the public and private sectors, we wonder how long we will have anything left to support. The schools have already lost elementary art and decreased secondary art, both gone without comment. Please, join us in advocating for an increase to the BSA to help ensure music education does not meet the same fate.