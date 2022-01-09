TCC lawsuit is ultimately about tribal rights

Dot Lake Village and Healy Lake’s recent lawsuit brought against Tanana Chiefs Conference officers is about protecting tribal rights to control our tribal organizations and to investigate allegations of corruption within TCC. The lawsuit is really about whether TCC must follow its bylaws, allowing every tribe to vote. This lawsuit is about the right for tribes control TCC.
The suit originally started over a very simple issue challenging a series of E-Board meetings that were being held in secret executive sessions by Vice President Stern. These secret meetings were publicly protested and reported by the press. In response to a number of requests from villages, Chief Simon called a TCC full board meeting to clear the air on recent personnel matters and to address “certain fiscal irregularities” that were discussed in the protests. But when the meeting was held on Nov. 12, a number of villages stopped the meeting before the topics could be discussed, and adjourned the meeting with no action being taken.
Shortly after the “no action” special full board meeting, Vice President Stern called another secret board meeting to be held in executive session without the required ten day notice nor evidence that five members of the E-Board called the meeting. Shortly thereafter, Dot Lake and Healy Lake filed a lawsuit to stop these costly secret meetings that violate TCC’s bylaws. It was disclosed by a TCC attorney to our tribal attorney that Chief Simon explained in one of these meetings that the fiscal irregularities he wished to address included questions about a number of clinic construction contracts.
Ms. Stern next issued a call for another special full board meeting calling for the recall of Chief Simon. Such a call requires 12 villages to call for a special meeting and those calls must state that the purpose of the meeting was to recall Chief Simon. Dot Lake requested to see the calls, but learned during a public portion of an E-Board meeting that 12 villages did not call for a special full board meeting to recall Chief Simon.
But the issues did not stop there. The bylaws require two-thirds of the directors to vote to recall an officer like Chief Simon. There are 45 members of the TCC Full Board (42 member delegates and the three officers). But Vice President Stern announced that Chief Simon was recalled on a vote of only 22 votes, which is not even a majority of the Board of Directors. Two villages (Healy Lake and Galena) were denied the right to vote. Other villages voted to abstain or refused to vote and their votes were not considered. The recall election clearly violated TCC bylaws, which give every director the right to vote. Their votes should have be counted.
These developments are new. TCC holds our tribes’ money. We have never had an officer of TCC announce that a vote of less than a majority of Directors was two-thirds of our directors. We have never had directors denied the right to vote. Only the full board of TCC can make bylaws, and TCC officers must follow those bylaws if tribes are going to control TCC. This lawsuit is not really about PJ Simon, but is really about a much larger issue. Healy Lake and Dot Lake are fighting for our tribes’ rights within TCC, and more tribes should be concerned when TCC officers violate TCC bylaws and deny tribes the right to vote in TCC meetings.