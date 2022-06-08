Tara Sweeney is a voice for all Alaskans

Many candidates seek your vote to become Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. I know and respect several of them. But Tara Sweeney is by far the best candidate to be the voice for all Alaskans in the House. Tara’s Alaska roots are deep; she will bring them, and her unique professional and interpersonal skills, broad experience and Alaska grit to Congress.
I have known Tara for many years, while leading the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company (TAPS) and Coast Guard operations in Alaska. I understand how national government functions from service as vice commandant of the Coast Guard, leading the national pipeline and hazardous materials safety agency, and serving as deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation. I worked for presidents and cabinet secretaries of both parties, dealt with representatives and senators of both parties, and the Alaska delegation. The most effective representatives were fierce advocates for their state’s interests, who still worked well with those of differing views, building bridges that advanced shared interests. Sen. Ted Stevens did this especially well, working closely with Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii. Both were strong partisans, but they partnered together where they found common ground. Both Alaska and Hawaii were well served by their cooperation.
Alaska has but one representative of 435 voting House members. It takes an adept, broadly credible Alaskan to bridge competing interests and get things done for Alaska on legislative, budget and policy matters. A deep understanding of Alaska’s diverse people, Alaska’s economic and business challenges, responsible development opportunities, and community needs is essential. Glib soundbites and views shaped by the political philosophy of Outside think tanks won’t cut it, nor will ranting only about what one is against. Ability to work with others across the aisle to gain outcomes that help Alaska is essential. Ted Stevens and Don Young had that ability; so does Tara Sweeney.
Tara was unanimously elected as international chair of the Arctic Economic Council (AEC), an international business organization supporting responsible Arctic economic development. Council focus areas, all important to Alaska, include maritime transportation, telecommunications, aviation, energy (oil, gas and renewable), mining and tourism. The AEC hosted the first Top of the World Broadband summit in Utqiagvik in 2016 when Tara was chair. Tara was unanimously confirmed by the Senate for assistant secretary of Indian affairs at the Department of Interior. She is the first Alaska Native woman to hold that position. These unanimous confirmations testify to her ability, reputation for fair dealing and integrity.
Early in her career Tara worked as labor and government affairs officer at Houston Contracting (HCC), a leading Alaska pipeline construction and maintenance company, and managed stakeholder relations related to energy. She was the first woman to serve on the executive management team. She eventually rose to executive vice president of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, Alaska’s largest private business, helping shape corporate positions on energy, taxation, resource development, and broadband. Public relations initiatives she oversaw received Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. Tara understands business and knows how to communicate.
Alaska is unique. In the Lower 48, “rural” typically means access by narrow, winding roads, not “no” roads like many Alaska communities. Alaska is globally strategic, both militarily and commercially. And over 60% of Alaska is owned by the federal government, managed by a dozen federal agencies. White House staff and federal department officials routinely issue directives and regulations that shape Alaskan’s lives. Nonetheless, simply demonizing all federals doesn’t help Alaska, and thousands of federal employees are fellow Alaskan residents. Alaska needs a Representative who can get federal officials to act more in ways that benefit Alaska. Tara has the skill to do that. Sen. Stevens was once solicitor of the Department of Interior. Knowing from inside how federal departments operate at a high level is an advantage for someone aspiring to Congress from Alaska. Tara has that advantage having served as an assistant secretary at Interior.
Tara’s Alaska roots run from Noorvik to Utqiagvik, Bethel, Unalakleet and Girdwood. She has a B.S. in industrial and labor relations from Cornell. She played Cornell Women’s Rugby as an open-side flanker. Players in that position are picked for strength, agility, tenacity and toughness. Tara still has those characteristics today. If elected she will bring them to the Congress, along with her ability to bring people together to benefit Alaskans. She is an Alaska strong, purpose-driven woman whose cause is Alaska. I urge you to vote for her.