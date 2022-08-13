 Skip to main content
Tackling all sides of the bycatch issue in our fisheries

Healthy and sustainable Alaska fisheries are important for everyone in our state. In November, Gov. Dunleavy took action to build on Alaska’s record as a fisheries conservation leader by creating the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force (ABRT). As chair of the ABRT, I want to provide an update on our work and share how members of the public can engage.

Bycatch is an important issue, and the creation of the task force is to ensure that a cross-section of Alaskans are involved in reviewing its impacts and making recommendations. The task force is comprised of 13 public members — including Western Alaska in-river users, fishermen, community representatives and two legislative nonvoting members.

John Jensen is chairman of the Alaska Bycatch Review Taskforce. He has more than a half century of experience in Alaska’s commercial fishing industry. He is serving his seventh term on the Alaska Board of Fisheries and was appointed to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council in 2018.

