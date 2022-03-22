Swimming in a sea of misinformation with the lizard people

Conspiracy thinking is making it hard for us to talk with one another, which is bad for democracy. The useless static of the culture wars masks the common ground we share. Many of us rightly feel marginalized, powerless and left behind by our government and economy. All this makes perfect fertilizer for conspiracy thinking and increases the belief in the lies and empty promises of authoritarian demagogs like Trump.
Social media has magnified our divisions and taken large numbers of Americans into some strange places. Virtually anything the human brain is capable of conjuring up will likely find true believers on the internet. From Flat Earthers to 12-foot-tall shape-shifting lizard people who run world affairs, it’s all there. The good news is — you can do your own research! A few clicks and you can visit echo chambers that will prove there never was a moon landing and that Hilary Clinton is an actual demon from hell who smells of sulphur and drinks the blood of children.
And it gets better — government chips in vaccines; inside jobs on the Oklahoma City bombing, 9/11 and the Boston marathon bombing; stuff in the water put there by the government to make us all gay; Pizzagate, stop the steal, and so much more. And let’s not forget the tunnels where evil Democrats abuse, sell and murder children.
Squatting on this steaming pile like a demented gargoyle is Trump’s buddy and conspiracy entrepreneur, Alex Jones. Jones has a radio show and website where he pushes a heady mix of conspiracy thinking and bogus health care products. In a recent three-year period he generated $165 million in sales.
In 2012, a horrific massacre occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza murdered 20 6- and 7-year-old children and six adults before killing himself. Alex Jones argued on his Infowars show and his online videos that it was a hoax, yet another government false flag operation with crisis actors and fake victims. The purpose of all this was to give government more reasons to take our civil liberties and our guns.
Some of Jones’ outraged followers began to stalk, threaten and harass the devastated families. One family moved 10 times to escape them. Jones weaponized his false narrative for financial gain, without a care for the unimaginable grief of the Sandy Hook families.
Multiple lawsuits finally intruded on Jones’ fever dreams. His lack of cooperation in the discovery process led two separate judges to rule loss by default before the cases went to trial. Juries will now decide settlement amounts. His pathetic attempts to explain his behavior included the claim that he “almost had a form of psychosis back in the past” and that it was caused by “media and corporations lying so much.”
Trump’s stop the steal lies led to multiple deaths and injuries on Jan. 6 and threatened (and still threatens) democracy itself. Conspiracy thinkers love Trump because he has legitimized them.
Given the sea of (mis)information we all swim in, it is crucial to develop critical thinking skills. We are all (left and right) prone to conspiracy thinking; we connect the dots in ways that suit our belief systems. Academics use terms like motivated reasoning and confirmation bias to describe our tendency to believe what we want to believe.
An excellent little book, “unSpun” by Brooks Jackson and Kathleen Jamison (published in 2007), gives good advice on how to evaluate and verify what others believe or want us to believe. Chapter eight has some rules to live by, such as “check primary sources,” “know who is talking”, “cross check everything that matters” and “be skeptical, not cynical.”
There is well-documented history of governments, corporations and various institutions spinning information and out-right lying to the American public. An example would be Big Tobacco deliberately sowing doubt on the relationship between cancer and the use of tobacco products, even when they were aware of the facts.
If you see one of those 12-foot-tall shapeshifting lizard people, do not approach or attempt to apprehend them — call 911. The real shape shifters are actually conspiracy theories, which instantly adapt to any and all inconvenient facts.