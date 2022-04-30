Support UA faculty for quality education and research in Alaska

It would be safe to say that the University of Alaska (UA) System was in the fight for its life in 2019 facing a $130 million budget cut, later negotiated to a $70 million budget cut, as part of the state’s own budget woes. Then the pandemic hit, and budgets and enrollments have remained rocky, although much better than they could have been, especially at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF). It’s easy to see the crisis in big budget numbers. It’s harder to see the crisis in how that money is being spent, but that’s what UA faces now: a crisis in allocation that threatens the foundation of the university — the abysmal allocation for faculty that teach, serve and guide the research of our students and the associated academic programs. Currently, contract negotiations between the faculty union and UA are going to mediation, with money being one point of contention.
The fact of the matter is that UA faculty have received a 1% raise over the past five years, falling well behind the rate of inflation. At the same time, several programs have been cut, about 30% of the faculty (including tenured faculty) positions have been terminated, and many of those who are left have taken on more work for steadily diminishing pay. Some faculty have left UAF, taking their research grant monies with them. UAF is less attractive to new faculty because of our low pay and because many positions are now non-tenure track without any job security. The combination of low pay, low job security, and higher workloads is not conducive to attracting the best and brightest. It’s also not conducive to serving our sons and daughters in the State of Alaska. I have a long history with UAF as both a student and employee and I want other Alaskans to have the same opportunities.
I am a lifelong Alaskan, the daughter of Courtney Linkous and the late Ed Linkous, and staying in Alaska was important to me and to my parents. I think they were pleased when I took my first job with UAF in 1999. Newly married, living in Fort Yukon, and pursuing my Ph.D. at UAF, taking a position with the local university branch was a no-brainer. The education field would never be as lucrative as going into business had been for them, but it was good, meaningful work that would keep me here, something also of critical importance to my husband (I seem to remember one of my sisters-in-law commenting that you couldn’t pry a Carroll man out of Fort Yukon with a crowbar).
Over the years, I’ve always worked for one college, the College of Rural and Community Development, and in 2014 I was hired into a tenure track position with the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development. This was a bit of a dream come true for me since it combined my great loves: Alaska, academics and culture. It has been a wonderful and meaningful experience. I see myself doing my small part to expand the space for Indigenous perspectives in academia through my work with rural and Alaska Native students. It’s important, emotional, and sometimes difficult work. My colleagues and I undertake it gladly, but as my salary falls further behind, my security as a faculty member is undermined, and my academic freedom is threatened, I start to wonder if the passion I have for my work is valued by UA.
And I’m worried about whether my children will have the same opportunities at UAF. Will UAF have the strong programs, research opportunities, and student support that was available to me when I was pursuing my MA and Ph.D. at UAF? Will there be faculty who can guide their progress and the progress of our Alaskan students? Alaskans have been so fortunate to have access to affordable high-quality education and world class research within the state, but with every faculty who leaves, with every term funded hire, with every research grant that slips through our fingers we diminish educational opportunities for our children. Upcoming students will either leave the state, perhaps never to return, or face limited educational options at home. As our union campaign states, faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. My children deserve the best learning conditions, and so do yours.