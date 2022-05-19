Superheroes can't uphold the status quo: Solutions for mining reform

In his closing presentation at the Alaska Miners Association’s May 10 celebration of Alaska Mining Day in Fairbanks, Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively mocked public opposition to multiple large-scale projects currently under review. He spoke of the “fantasy land” in which responsible mining advocates live and of the inevitable increase in mining rare earth elements. Events like this showcase the industry’s perception of itself as the savior of the green energy transition, but they’ve embraced political vitriol at the expense of community-minded solutions. With multiple slides of out-of-context headlines showing shutdowns of green energy projects due to alleged progressive NIMBYism and community pushback, Shively belabored the idea that communities, including Alaska’s 228 sovereign tribes, can’t agree on what they want or need, and thus the mining industry is best positioned to make decisions for them.
It’s true that energy sourced from solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewables requires more rare earth metals than conventional counterparts, and the mining industry is eager to provide them. Our green future will require more copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt, zinc and molybdenum. Without them, a future with lower emissions, cleaner air, fewer oil spills and less coal combustion is less likely.
But the mining industry doesn’t acknowledge that minerals extracted under current practices cause significant impacts to healthy lands and waters that communities are increasingly reluctant to sacrifice for industry’s bottom line. Industry tells us how we need these minerals for a livable future, but refuses to acknowledge that health, waterways, air and wildlife are put on the chopping block in order to balance the scales of industrial development. Mines bring large-scale landscape destruction, social and cultural impacts to people living near the mine, pollution of land and water when spills inevitably occur, disruption to wildlife.
We see landscape fragmentation in places like Alaska, where mines developed off the road system require new infrastructure to serve industry’s needs, not local people. For example, the proposed 211-mile road from the Dalton Highway through the heart of the Brooks Range to the Ambler mining district would require infrastructure investments costing nearly $800 million, paid by the state of Alaska with no promise on returns. The Donlin gold mine requires significant development, including roads and a 315-mile gas pipeline to power what could become the world’s largest open pit gold mine. Impacts of these projects and their webs of infrastructure cannot be adequately mitigated nor limited to a small dot on the map as the mining industry would like us to believe.
Communities in Alaska and beyond are pushing back against the industry’s narrative of confusion, disorganization, and incapacity to make decisions for their shared health and future. Grassroots efforts locally and nationally are working toward ensuring that their concerns are not just documented, but integrated into planning processes. Internationally, the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has developed standards for socially and environmentally responsible mining through collaboration with NGOs, mining experts, purchasers, unions and communities. They provide resources and facilitate transparent communication about the mining process from exploration to ore purchase, enabling smarter planning and more informed decision making.
Suggested reforms to the 1872 General Mining Law would achieve free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous communities, protect ecologically significant places, strengthen environmental standards, eliminate subsidies, establish a fair royalty on the value of extracted minerals, create stricter enforcements for mining activity that ensure greater legal compliance, and create a reclamation fund to clean up the mess when mines shut down.
In Alaska, requiring health impact assessments, which evaluate potential health effects of new development on humans, not just as best practice but as law, would be a first step in ensuring that peoples’ well-being is weighted higher than the mine’s bottom line. The Northern Alaska Environmental Center is working on a report assessing social impacts of industrial mining operations, including decline in subsistence practices, increased substance abuse, higher rates of violence against Indigenous women, and community and economic destabilization.
The mining industry wants to be the hero of the green energy revolution, but until serious reforms are made, they will not be viewed as the good guys by communities in which they develop. We know we need a global transition to cleaner energy sources. We know this transition requires increased use of rare earth elements. We also know that those best poised to make decisions for their health and future are people in the very communities proposed mines will impact. Rather than disparage or force a paternalistic “we know what’s best” attitude onto these communities, industry needs to listen to and work with local efforts to design a more holistic approach to evaluation, communication, and development of mines to ensure the materials necessary for a healthy future don’t come at the cost of a healthy today.