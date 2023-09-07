Students deserve timely feedback on academic performance

A pressing issue causes distress among students and strains the relationships between students and their teachers. The problem? Some teachers take an eternity to grade assignments, leaving students with anxiety about their grades. This prolonged waiting game negatively affects the overall classroom atmosphere. The never-ending waiting game creates a toxic environment within the classroom.
Students become increasingly frustrated as they remain clueless about their performance. Consequently, negative comments regarding the class and the teacher start to circulate. Trust and respect begin to crumble, ultimately tarnishing the learning experience for all individuals involved. The impact of delayed grading is far-reaching. The prolonged uncertainty takes a toll on students’ mental health. This constant state of unease can lead to sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, and heightened levels of anxiety.
Students are left feeling powerless and uncertain about their academic progress, which can contribute to a decline in their overall well-being. Moreover, the impact of delayed grading extends to the students’ motivation and engagement in the learning process. Without timely feedback, students lack direction and guidance for improvement. They are unable to identify their strengths and weaknesses, hindering their ability to set goals and make necessary adjustments to their study strategies. The lack of feedback can diminish their enthusiasm for learning and result in a disengaged classroom environment.
Additionally, the strained teacher-student relationship is a consequence of delayed grading. As negative comments and dissatisfaction spread among students, the teacher’s classroom management and instructional abilities may come under scrutiny, further exacerbating the strained relationship between students and the teacher.
Fortunately, there exist several remedies to address this pervasive issue. Teachers can prioritize swift feedback. By establishing clear expectations and communicating transparently with students, teachers can alleviate their anxiety and provide a sense of control over their academic progress. Students should be informed about the expected timeframe for grading and kept updated on the progress of grading assignments.
In addition to effective communication, technology can serve as a catalyst for expediting the grading process. Automated grading tools and software can facilitate the evaluation of multiple-choice questions, freeing up teachers’ time for more personalized feedback on subjective assignments. Moreover, the use of rubrics and templates can streamline the assessment process, making it easier and faster for teachers to provide constructive feedback to students. Furthermore, fostering a culture of collaboration among educators is paramount in finding effective solutions. By sharing best practices and efficient grading methods, teachers can learn from one another and adopt strategies that reduce grading time without compromising the quality of assessment. Professional development workshops and conferences can provide platforms for teachers to exchange ideas and gain insights into innovative grading techniques.
Lehansa Fernando is a junior at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks.