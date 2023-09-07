 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Students deserve timely feedback on academic performance

A pressing issue causes distress among students and strains the relationships between students and their teachers. The problem? Some teachers take an eternity to grade assignments, leaving students with anxiety about their grades. This prolonged waiting game negatively affects the overall classroom atmosphere. The never-ending waiting game creates a toxic environment within the classroom.

Students become increasingly frustrated as they remain clueless about their performance. Consequently, negative comments regarding the class and the teacher start to circulate. Trust and respect begin to crumble, ultimately tarnishing the learning experience for all individuals involved. The impact of delayed grading is far-reaching. The prolonged uncertainty takes a toll on students’ mental health. This constant state of unease can lead to sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, and heightened levels of anxiety.

Lehansa Fernando is a junior at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks.

