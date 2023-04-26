 Skip to main content
Student success in Alaskan schools has many measures

In a room full of over 300 leaders in Alaska Education, a speaker asked what student success is. She asked anyone who thought a diploma was student success to stand.

No one stood. She asked who thought “proficient” test scores were success. Nomovement. She asked about grades, a stir but no wave of agreement. Finally, people were asked what they did define student success as. Answers were varied but had a theme. Everyone could agree that student success looked different for every student and every community in Alaska. No one had it on their list that excellent NAEP scores were a defining measure of student success. Not a single parent, guardian, or educator I have ever met has spoken to me about their student’s standardized test scores.

April Smith

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

Policy Committee Chair

Special Education Advisory Committee Member

Legislative Priorities Committee

