Student success in Alaska schools has many measures

In a room full of over 300 leaders in Alaska education, a speaker asked what student success is. She asked anyone who thought a diploma was student success to stand.

No one stood. She asked who thought “proficient” test scores were success. No movement. She asked about grades — a stir but no wave of agreement. Finally, people were asked what they did define student success as. Answers were varied but had a theme. Everyone could agree that student success looked different for every student and every community in Alaska. No one had it on their list that excellent NAEP scores were a defining measure of student success. Not a single parent, guardian, or educator I have ever met has spoken to me about their student’s standardized test scores.

April Smith is a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. 

