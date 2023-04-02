 Skip to main content
State, labor and utilities are aligned on modernizing the Railbelt grid

Today, Alaska has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture federal infrastructure dollars and stabilize Alaska’s aging Railbelt electrical grid, bringing it up to modern standards.

If the utilities, the state and organized labor work together we can take advantage of this momentum to complete long-needed repairs and investments on the transmission system Railbelt Alaskans rely on to deliver power to homes, businesses and community facilities.

Mike Dunleavy is the 12th governor of Alaska. Doug Tansy is the business manager for IBEW 1547.

