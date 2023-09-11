 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State historical society seeks to improve civil discourse in Alaska

To help raise the level of civil discourse across Alaska, the Alaska Historical Society (AHS) is undertaking two initiatives to create a more productive environment in which to arrive at sound public policy.

Beginning Oct. 5 in the Central Kenai Peninsula, the AHS will hold its annual conference with nearly three dozen compelling presentations over two and a half days on subjects from gunboat justice to challenges with Native education.

Will Schneider is a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor emeritus and recent past president of the Alaska Historical Society. Author and former News-Miner reporter David Ramseur is the current president of the AHS.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.