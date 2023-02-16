Sullivan's legislative address is in opposition to solutions for Alaska

Sen. Dan Sullivan’s annual address to the state Legislature gave me heartburn, a headache and a frustrating sense of déjà vu as I listened to him flog the same old, tired whipping posts that Republican legislators have been beating for decades: the feds don’t understand Alaska; the Biden administration is waging war against Alaskans; powerful, lavishly funded Outside environmental extremists are spending enormous sums to hamstring poor, hard-working Alaskans and turn the nation’s courts against us as we struggle to bring Alaska’s bounteous natural resources to market for the benefit of all mankind.
And, oh yeah, by the way, thanks for the huge infusion of capital in military, infrastructure and economic development spending President Joe Biden and Democrats, now please get out of our way so we can drill and mine, unfettered by your silly regulations! Oil and mining industry lobbyists themselves couldn’t have written a tidier summary of their hopes. Hmmm, perhaps they did help write it.
Many Alaskans disagree with the senator’s pro-extractive industry stance and his strident delivery, understanding that humanity is at immensely consequential crossroads and that our choices will determine the future of life on Earth. So let’s set the stage for a deeper critique of Dan’s consistent approach. Global warming and a horrifying, accelerating loss of biodiversity worldwide pose existential, not to mention moral and pragmatic, threats to humankind and other species.
We Alaskans are closely tied to our natural environment, whether through subsistence fishing, hunting, recreation or a profound spiritual connection with our extraordinary surroundings. So threats of this scale and severity should make Alaskans, in particular, sit up and pay careful attention! “Nature” is not some abstract concept or pictures of polar bears hanging in the bank lobby.
What’s our role and how can we help or hinder efforts to brighten a darkening future? These irreversible, complex and interrelated processes — climate change and the many ways ecosystems, populations and species are dwindling — doom future generations to increasingly difficult and bleaker lives, while solutions to achieve cultural sustainability in this fragile and finite world are conceptually problematic and operationally very difficult to achieve.
If we choose to address these threats now, as their scope is coming into sharp focus, there is hope we’ll have more choice in the matter and see better outcomes, while denying their existence will achieve neither. Progressives are hesitantly rolling up their sleeves to tackle these thorny threats, while Republicans, by and large, continue to obfuscate and ignore the issues, or work in opposition to real solutions. Sadly, Sen. Sullivan’s address was a classic example of the latter.
Sullivan touted his support for funds to study alarming king salmon declines. Great idea … but we already understand that rising in-stream water temperatures resulting from global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions is a critical contributor to mortality and low salmon returns. And it’s going to get worse as Alaska’s summer temperatures climb. Dan’s impassioned plea for Alaskans to pressure Washington to permit Conoco Phillips’ Willow oil project is counterproductive to slowing global warming, making his professed concern for salmon and the Alaskans who depend on them ring hollow.
Likewise, construction of the proposed Ambler Mining Road threatens to bisect an immense wilderness area and pollute the headwaters of the Ambler River with acid mine tailings, as well as impact the Western Arctic caribou herd, the largest herd in the state and a critical subsistence resource for communities across the western arctic. Protecting intact ecosystems — Alaska’s Arctic tops the list — is a cornerstone in slowing loss of biological diversity and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Of course, there are arguments for building the road or proceeding with Willow, but by ignoring the very real, and quite possibly far more pressing reasons not to permit them, Dan and his fellow Republicans do us all a grave disservice, resisting necessary and timely changes in the course we set, and making Alaskans look like ill-informed, selfish hicks who can’t manage the lands and resources we claim to know and love. We need to hear a more nuanced, wiser approach by all elected representatives, federal and state. Unless Alaskans show that we’re informed, concerned, and can offer constructive solutions to the growing challenges facing a crowded world, we will continue to be sidelined in critical resource management decisions that have global consequences.