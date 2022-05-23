Sen. Murkowski's reelection

As a previous resident of the Lower 48 states I, and most others, were totally amazed and impressed when Alaska voters made history by electing Lisa Murkowski to the Senate as a write-in candidate.
Before moving here, I followed her stellar performance and became more impressed that the voters had made a very wise decision. As a primary care physician for 40 years I was tasked with helping patients navigate risk/benefit decisions on a daily basis. Like everyone else I had to do this in my personal life also. During my career I paid critical attention to the eventual outcomes of these risk/benefit decisions as they often had profound effects on people’s lives.
In this manner of thinking, I believe Sen. Lisa Murkowski has rewarded Alaska with an independent, wise and supremely patriotic voting record, always supporting the rule of law for all and equality as described in the amended foundational documents that make our country what it is. Our country is in extreme peril at this time and needs stable and reliable leadership to get us through the scary times ahead. Sen. Murkowski will continue to take care of the needs of Alaska and the country as a whole. She might also inspire other elected officials to see that they can do the right thing to preserve our democracy and still survive an election in a horribly divided and hostile world.
Regarding some of her votes that have been criticized in this venue and elsewhere, I have a few comments from my perspective. Her votes related to impeachment have been further supported by subsequent actions and statements; what more could possibly be needed? Her vote to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill is not mentioned in letters critical of her, because she clearly did what is best for Alaska. Her confirmation vote for KBJ to SCOTUS clearly showed she understood her constitutional duty to confirm a totally qualified, amazing person who maintained incredible composure in the face of a manufactured false narrative of being soft on crime (promoted by senators who had themselves shown shameful disregard for the law).
Lastly, regarding the bills to codify Roe precedent into written law, Sens. Murkowski and Susan Collins made a superior proposal for a bill. Apparently, the progressive Democrats preferred a bill that was doomed to failure, rather than one that could possibly pass with bipartisan support. My prediction is that the superior bill by Sens. Murkowski/Collins will eventually get a vote but likely fail without a filibuster bypass.
I believe Alaska needs Sen. Murkowski to continue her steadfast support of the rule of law and her support of the Alaska economy. Our country needs her to set an example of bipartisan, pragmatic and ethical behavior; to protect our democracy and keep our economy going during the very long and difficult transition to a cleaner future.
Please support her with your votes (No. 1 or at least No. 2 on your ballot) and also with financial donations.