Seizing the moment to ensure Alaska's future

Alaska now has a unique opportunity to address some of its most difficult and politically polarizing long-term challenges by spending its current bubble of budget surplus and its windfall of federal infrastructure dollars to meet essential long-term needs. The following steps would substantially improve the lives of most Alaskans.
1. Restore the cuts that were made over the last two years to childcare, health, police and fire protection, education and other social services. These cuts drastically reduced the services needed by most Alaskans, eliminated jobs just when they were most needed, and crippled the capacity of local communities to meet the expectations of their residents. Alaska has slipped from being one of the nation’s leaders in meeting the immediate needs of its residents to being one of the least supportive. We can fix that.
2. Provide the support that would enable Alaskans to meet our current labor shortage. Most urgently, provide the conditions for childcare businesses to provide the care needed by parents who want to enter the labor market but are unable to do so without robust childcare options. Over the longer term, fund educational and job training programs to give youth and other Alaskans clearer pathways toward employment.
3. Provide a one-time payout to Alaska residents with immediate direct needs — gauged to recent inflation so that Alaskans can weather the recent increases in cost of living (as advocated by the legislature). But don’t give away the farm by handing out massive PFD checks. Any additional money above that needed to offset recent inflation will be better spent in meeting the long-term needs of Alaskans.
4. Invest now in the infrastructure and job training that would enable Alaska to produce cheap renewable energy over the long term. Alaska has incredible sources of renewable energy (wind, solar and hydro) and a growing (but insufficient) technical capacity to adapt these to Alaskan conditions. Once this infrastructure is built, it will provide cheap energy to Alaskans for the foreseeable future, regardless of changes in global energy markets. This is also the most effective way in which Alaska can help prevent climate-related disasters, by mitigating the climate warming that is occurring twice as fast in Alaska as in the rest of the U.S.
5. Take advantage of Alaska’s recent population stability (no population growth in the last 10 years) to plan for a sustainable and equitable economic future. By planning for continued population stability (but with resilience to address a potential future influx of climate refugees), we can focus on improving conditions for Alaskan residents rather than building a bigger (or boom-and-bust) economy. For example, use federal infrastructure dollars to maintain and improve Alaskan physical infrastructure (for example, housing, broadband, high-speed electric charging stations, roads) and social infrastructure (for example, K-12 and university education, and health care) in communities and neighborhoods where they are most needed rather than build more far-flung projects that bring new maintenance burdens for decades to come.
6. Clarify a vision and improve support for the unique features and economies of Alaska that make us proud to be Alaskans: our diversity of cultures, languages, lifestyles, and natural resources; an environment and economy that sustain these, and local businesses that meet these needs and draw visitors to our communities and state.
None of these steps are difficult, and we have an unprecedented window of opportunity to implement them. We just need public support for actions that move us toward an Alaskan future that we want for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren’s grandchildren.