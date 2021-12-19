School security should be taken seriously

Based on the flippant comments I received online regarding my Dec. 9 Anchorage Daily News letter about installing security screening equipment at public schools, I deduce that my suggestion wasn’t taken seriously.
Anything less, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ostrich head stuck in the sand. After all of the tragic student and staff murders in our schools year after year after year, our nation has proven conclusively it lacks the will to keep military assault-type weapons out of the hands of unhinged crazies, of which we seem to have an endless supply — because in most cases, they (the crazies) are ignored rather than treated.
Somehow, the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment language “right to form a well-regulated militia” and to “keep and bear arms” became reinterpreted so that any mouth-breather with a pulse can easily acquire military assault weapons that can kill and maim scores of people in seconds. The framers couldn’t predict the significant advances in weaponry from single-action, flintlock muzzle loaders to semi-automatic, high-capacity magazine AR-15s and AK-47s.
Since we can’t stop the proliferation of guns in our country by profiteering arms dealers, as our gun culture continues to grow thanks to the internet, Hollywood and other mass media, we have only one alternative if we want to save lives: Stop guns at the school door. The counter-argument, of course, is that such a radical measure would necessitate putting in screening equipment at every business location. I’d recommend starting at schools first. If it works, and I’m sure it will, install it wherever it’s needed. Federal offices already have such equipment. As I mentioned in my earlier piece, are the lives of federal workers and those who enter those buildings more important than those of our children?
The idea of fortifying schools against gun violence is admitting that we have failed as a country in keeping our children and other citizens safe. The ostriches in our society don’t want to make that admission and acknowledge we’re in the middle of a shameful chapter in America’s history.
Until our elected leaders develop a thing called a spinal column and work in earnest toward stricter screening and background checks before people can purchase guns, and we begin treating the mentally ill in a more comprehensive manner, the horrific school deaths will continue. Students are afraid to go to school, along with parents who are sending them. Teachers and other staff are afraid. Who could blame them?
When I tune in C-Span on TV to watch U.S. Congress in action, I perceive a very strange image: Scores of politicians with their heads beneath their desks. I’m not sure if their noggins are buried beneath the floor, like ostriches, or stuffed somewhere else.