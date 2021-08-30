School district's inaction puts community at risk

Our schools are not currently safe with the lack of Covid-19 safety measures from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board. I’m a doctor in Fairbanks and I want the public to know how scared my colleagues and I are about the current Covid-19 surge, and how we are trying to protect our own kids and families.
The doctors in our community are pulling their children out of district schools because of the risk of Covid-19; I can count on one hand the number of doctors I know who have unvaccinated-age kids attending their neighborhood public school this year. After months of advocating for appropriate safety policies in vain, doctors are now scrambling to try to protect our own children by enrolling in charter or magnet schools, moving to private schools, or opting for eLearning; these are luxuries most families do not have, and it should be a red flag to parents and educators about how dangerous and inadequate our current School Board policies are.
I learned yesterday that we have had four pediatric admissions to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for Covid-19 in the past two weeks. That means we had four kids in our town sick enough with Covid-19 to require staying in the hospital. I was not involved in the care of these patients, but as a doctor I know they must have been very ill to need to be hospitalized for IVs, blood draws, supplemental oxygen, and close vital sign monitoring. As a mom, when I hear about this I picture my own daughter laying scared and sick in a hospital bed, wearing a gown, with tubes and lines running out of her arms and nose and mouth. Close your eyes and picture that is your child or grandchild. This is happening in Fairbanks now. I cannot imagine why we would risk putting any child or family through that when we have ways to prevent it.
Four kids hospitalized in two weeks is a big deal. This is not a risk we can accept in our community. I can’t imagine the outcry we would have if four children had been hospitalized due to contaminated water, or a broken stairway, or food poisoning from the cafeteria — we would demand action and expect the school board to keep our children safe.
I implore the school board to take our children’s safety seriously with strict guidelines that follow the recommendations from medical experts, including universal masking, physical distancing, vaccination for those eligible, and quarantining close contacts of symptomatic students and staff. Our community, families, and children deserve to have safe schools.