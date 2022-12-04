School district organization and the budget

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District (FNSBSD) faces three major challenges: recovering from Covid-related student learning losses and mental health issues; retaining and recruiting teachers and staff during a nationwide shortage; and a projected ~$16M budget deficit.
In short, the district needs to improve capability with reduced resources, a tough spot to be in. So far, the chief school administrator and chief operating officer have stated their commitment to what I think of as the deus ex machina approach: more or less (with the emphasis on less) maintain the status quo and hope that a deep-pocketed savior (the state, the borough) makes up most of the budget deficit and/or that millions in “efficiency” savings is found. As a parent volunteer on the Budget Committee, the overview of FNSBSD that I have seen did not reveal magic bullets for the budget. There are places where efficiency improvements can be made, but for the most part maintaining the status quo will mean further increasing class sizes, reducing services, and generally reducing quality of education. For example, a rough estimate by the district is that each one-student increase in mean class size saves $1.5 million.
The only budget options that enable savings of over $1 million with a single action involve finding ways to distribute students into fewer buildings, as this reduces the budget for building maintenance, building operations, and building-specific support staff (e.g., the principal and office staff). Note that space in closed schools can potentially be rented to civic organizations as a source of revenue.
One option is to close additional Fairbanks-area elementary schools, which could potentially provide $1.5-2 million in savings. This is the likely fallback position of district administration, as they seem comfortable turning the elementary schools into dismal, high student-teacher ratio holding pens to preserve the K-5, 6-8, 9-12 grade groupings that they advocated for and achieved last year.
My own opinion is that quality and robustness of elementary schools should be prioritized over all else. Consequently, here I discuss some alternative approaches to school closings and district reorganization that could be taken.
One approach would be to return the sixth graders to the elementary schools, which would reduce enrollment in the middle schools enough to enabling closing one. This could provide $1.5-2 million in savings, similar to closing a couple of elementary schools.
There are two approaches that involve restructuring the school district in ways that allow $5 million-plus in savings. The Fairbanks-area elementary schools have the capacity to all become K-8 schools, which would enable closing all three middle schools. The all-K-8 schools option would likely reduce elective options for grade 6-8 students (the sole driver for moving the sixth-graders to middle schools this year). However, examples such as Barnette Magnet School show that robust instructional variety can be incorporated into a K-8 school. The appeal to me of this approach is that the elementary schools are generally located closer to the students’ homes than the middle schools, making it easier and more likely for parents to be meaningfully involved with their child’s school. The peer-reviewed literature indicates similar overall educational outcomes between the K-8 and separate-middle-school configurations.
Alternatively, the Fairbanks schools could organize the grades as K-6, 7-9, 10-12, with the middle schools becoming junior highs. The grade 10-12 population is low enough that West Valley and Hutchison could then operate as a combined campus as Fairbanks’ only high school, and the Lathrop campus could be closed. Having high school grading and curriculum for ninth-graders in the junior highs is a challenge that can be overcome, as is getting ninth-graders truly capable of playing varsity sports over to senior-high practices. My personal observation is that there simply are not enough competent part-time coaches to have three successful high school sports programs in Fairbanks, a problem that is largely solved with the single high school approach. The understandable attachment to the identities of the three existing high schools is the primary deterrent to having a single high school in Fairbanks. However, because many Fairbanks youth participate in club sports and other non-school activities that span the Fairbanks area, I think students might be receptive to knowing that they would be able to see all their friends at a single Fairbanks High School.
Regardless of what approach is chosen, my hope is that the current school board will insist upon meaningful engagement with parents on these issues and depart from the “control-the-narrative” machinations of last year.
Engagement should begin now.
Robert Herrick is a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a parent representative to the Board of Education Budget Committee. Views expressed are his alone and not representative of organizations to which he belongs.