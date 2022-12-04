 Skip to main content
School district organization and the budget

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District (FNSBSD) faces three major challenges: recovering from Covid-related student learning losses and mental health issues; retaining and recruiting teachers and staff during a nationwide shortage; and a projected ~$16M budget deficit.

In short, the district needs to improve capability with reduced resources, a tough spot to be in. So far, the chief school administrator and chief operating officer have stated their commitment to what I think of as the deus ex machina approach: more or less (with the emphasis on less) maintain the status quo and hope that a deep-pocketed savior (the state, the borough) makes up most of the budget deficit and/or that millions in “efficiency” savings is found. As a parent volunteer on the Budget Committee, the overview of FNSBSD that I have seen did not reveal magic bullets for the budget. There are places where efficiency improvements can be made, but for the most part maintaining the status quo will mean further increasing class sizes, reducing services, and generally reducing quality of education. For example, a rough estimate by the district is that each one-student increase in mean class size saves $1.5 million.

Robert Herrick is a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a parent representative to the Board of Education Budget Committee. Views expressed are his alone and not representative of organizations to which he belongs.

