School closures impact the most vulnerable students

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is planning to close several schools in our community. The district employed Western Demographics, Inc. to assess which schools should be considered for closure. Two of the schools have Title I status: Joy Elementary and Nordale Elementary. Title I status means a significant number of students qualify for free or reduced lunch (which earns the district additional federal funding). Students qualify for free or reduced lunch if:
• Children in households receiving SNAP, FDPIR or TANF are eligible for free meals.
• Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.
• Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway or migrant are eligible.
This means our families who are the most vulnerable would be feeling the greatest impact in the name of saving funds. The district would ask our students with the least financial means to take the hit to save the district money.
However, here’s the odd twist. The district administration proposes repurposing Nordale for other school district programs, like BEST Homeschool and e-learning, among others. The district would move vulnerable families out of their neighborhood school to accommodate families who typically have the means to school at home. Children from lower socioeconomic households and children who are homeless will be moved out of their school to make room for families with access to more resources.
Vacating a school, then repopulating the school, is not a money saving plan. Funds will still be needed to operate and manage the facility, to include rent, electricity, water, snow removal, custodial services, and maintenance, among other things.
It is important to note that the School Efficiency Task Force (SEFT), which was appointed by the district to make recommendations based on the assessment, explicitly state at the beginning of their report that they do not recommend repurposing school buildings for other programs. They state, “The SETF does not recommend closing and repurposing any existing school building for alternative learning programs. The SETF strongly recommends the District to find space in existing school buildings for its alternative learning programs.” In other words, it is possible to house alternative district programs within existing schools without forcing students to move out of their neighborhood school.
There are many impacts to families that need to be considered that are not addressed by the district. For one, as of the Sept. 21, 2021, Western Demographic, Inc. report, transportation impacts are still “under review.” Given the current crisis in transportation for our district, how is it possible to ensure that students will even have bus transportation to school?
Moving more students into existing schools will result in large classroom size. Studies indicate that small class size is critical to student success and allows for individualized learning and attention. There will be added strain to services of essential programs, like physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, extended learning, etc., already stretched thin and in short supply all across this district. Not to mention the additional space required for larger caseloads. Will students have the same access to programs like physical education, music education, library and counseling?
The district does anticipate a severe shortage of teachers over the next several years. This plan is a Band-Aid remedy for the staffing crisis. Closing schools is not a long-term solution to the staffing shortages experienced across our state and nation. Conveniently, it does give the district an advantage over our staff unions as contract negotiations draw near.
Our school district needs to explore other options to address the budget shortfall, especially since these proposed changes do not even approach closing the deficit. Essential questions still need to be answered. What is the cost of the proposed changes (including the cost of redistricting school boundaries and the additional bus routes)? Most importantly, why is this district experiencing record low enrollment while homeschool programs continue to grow their enrollment?
For most parents, there is a great sense of relief that it is not their own neighborhood school that will be affected. But it is exactly those parents who need to be advocating for our neighbors and friends. We should all be advocating for all children in our community, especially those facing the most hardship. It is not in alignment with the district’s own Strategic Plan to ask our students with the greatest needs to pay the greatest cost.
Please, write to the school board. Testify. The board is voting on this at the Feb. 1 meeting.