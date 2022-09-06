 Skip to main content
Save a thousand? Yes! Add a million? No! Backward steps toward more dirty air

The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) has been awarded a nearly $2.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and vans to replace our current transit buses and vans with more environmentally friendly vehicles.

It’s a step in the right direction in our borough’s efforts to clean up our poor winter air quality; good news that we’re saving 120,000 gallons of diesel annually. But while taking one step forward, we’ll be taking nine steps back in 2024 if the proposed, initial 48 Kinross ore hauling trucks begin rumbling through North Pole and Fairbanks from Tok to Fort Knox. With their ore haul proposal Kinross is going to be adding 1,121,280 gallons of diesel burned per year just in our non-attainment zone. Not good news.

Steve Hovenden lives in Fairbanks.

