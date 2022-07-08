Roe v. Wade: Alaska's children grow up to be activists

As a teacher, there is nothing greater than seeing your former students go on to do great things. That happened to me at the “Roe Rally” at Veteran’s Memorial Park on July 1.
Kristina Miller and her twin sister, Jennifer Redmond, organized and hosted one of the most energetic rallies that Fairbanks has seen in a long time. Led by many young people, more than 500 marchers raised their voices in outrage at the overturning of the Roe v. Wade court case.
It started as a simple, pink, Facebook event post.
The Miller sisters were polite students when I taught them at Randy Smith Middle School. Always quiet and attentive, a delight to have in class. But right beneath the surface, there was always a wellspring of passion for activism. They’ve grown up into powerful, accomplished women. Kristina is a lawyer and Jennifer works for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.
Kristina hosted the event as temperatures reached toward 80 degrees, and she introduced the speakers, including her sister, Mindy O’Neall, Heidi Drygas, Pat Chesbro, and Savannah Fletcher.
Marchers then walked the seven blocks north on Cushman to Golden Heart Park with chants of, “Abortion is health care!”. The energy only seemed to grow as the crowd encircled the street around the park.
Demonstrators took turns yelling, “My body, my choice!” in a call and response fashion that echoed off the downtown buildings.
I’ve been to dozens of rallies in downtown Fairbanks, including multiple Women’s Marches, the first of which erupted in 2017 after Donald Trump was elected. These rallies were well attended, but perhaps the cold temperatures of January kept tempers in check. That wasn’t the case on July 1. Passion spilled over, and it’s clear that our country is in for an embattled political stretch.
When the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right for women and those with female-assigned reproductive systems to decide what to do with their own body, they sent our country down an unpopular path. The majority of Americans want females to have reproductive freedom and reject the idea that a female would be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. Roe allowed states to set rules, but emphasized fetal viability as the standard.
The Roe decision stood for 50 years. It wasn’t perfect, but it protected basic rights that, frankly, should be in the U.S. Constitution. Rights that are protected in the Alaska Constitution.
Our state’s Constitution sets up a non-political judiciary, which is something we no longer have in the U.S. Supreme Court. In Alaska, judges are selected from lists of lawyers who are approved by the Alaska Judicial Council. As our Constitution says, “The governor shall fill any vacancy in an office of supreme court justice or superior court judge by appointing one of two or more persons nominated by the judicial council”.
If a governor tries to select judges not on the list—as Gov. Dunleavy has done multiple times during his term—he risks getting recalled. Alaskans have made it clear that politics doesn’t belong in the judiciary. Why can’t the rest of the country figure this out?
Women and those female-assigned reproductive systems are not second-class citizens. They do not have fewer freedoms than other citizens. Alaskans have always placed paramount value on personal freedom. When it comes to freedom, controlling what goes on inside our own bodies must be at the top of the list.
Women like Kristina and Jennifer prove every day that they are much more powerful than they’re given credit for. Our country deserves leaders like them. Driven people willing to fight for access to healthcare, and to stand in solidarity against the violation of their rights.
Three cheers to Fairbanks for standing up for rights of all women, and thanks Kristina and Jennifer for that simple, pink, Facebook post.