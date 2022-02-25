RHAK's appeal to resident sheep hunters is mostly emotional

I found the Resident Hunters of Alaska (RHAK’s) emotional solicitation for “sheep hunter participation” at the upcoming Board of Game meeting tiring and manipulative. Sheep hunters have never liked sharing the mountains with anybody. Still, they’re the most well-informed group of hunter/conservationists — ever.
While most, like me, have an emotionally paranoid predisposition about the future of sheep hunting, I don’t expect RHAK’s recruitment effort to mobilize many. That’s because RHAK’s advertisement was filled with misstatements, selective statistics and flawed conclusions informed sheep hunters should see through.
The RHAK administration’s founding purpose was to disadvantage guides under the more acceptable pretense of reducing nonresident hunting. This vendetta all started with apparent theft of 82 gallons of avgas a decade ago. That bitterness morphed into RHAK. In its quest, the RHAK leadership has shown a limited understanding of sheep biology and the realities of constitutional management. As a hunter, I have written comments to the Board of Game, and all informed sheep hunters should tell the board what they think. Here are my comments to the board.
Proposal #267 should be rejected for the following reasons:
1. The common tactic for special interest groups is to represent their special interest as either biological crisis or general public interest. RHAK is a special interest group, and #267 utilizes both common criteria. On close analysis, #267 represents neither biological crisis nor good management.
2. The RHAK linkage of closing the (biologically risky) subsistence ewe hunt to restricting nonresident legal ram hunting in GMU 19C is an example of linking special interest to a presumed biological or administrative necessity. The two are separate biological issues.
The subsistence bag limit (which allows ewe harvests) is population-risky. Under normal conditions, Dall sheep populations don’t produce a harvestable surplus of ewes. Naturally, risky harvest strategies like shooting ewes must be curtailed when populations are down or declining.
This is not the case with full-curl ram harvest. The biology-based full-curl harvest strategy was designed to allow nonharmful, naturally limited harvests even when sheep populations are low. It is difficult to imagine a sheep population so depressed that harvest of older rams, that are about to die anyway, would affect population performance. Breeding will continue.
Reference to the subsistence hunt in arguing for passage of #267 is what we usually call a “red herring.” It is irrelevant to the “nonsubsistence” harvest of full-curl rams.
3. The RHAK assertion that the GMU 19C ram hunting will end as a resident-restricting permit system like what happened in the Chugach is a contrived bogeyman. In GMU 19C, the department realizes bad weather when today’s harvestable rams were born (typically eight years ago) is the real cause of present lower sheep and legal ram numbers in GMU 19C. Harvesting full-curl rams has little to do with it.
This enlightened awareness of weather influence was overlooked in the Chugach situation more than a decade ago. In that case, the department overlooked weather and assumed that low, legal ram numbers resulted from hyper-efficient hunters overharvesting legal rams. That argument hasn’t held up over the years. Ingenious calculations of ram harvest rates have shown harvest rates in GMU 19C (also in the Chugach) average less than 50% of known annual legal ram recruitment. That’s a low, highly sustainable harvest rate.
4. Resident hunters who choose GMU 19C are not statistically hurt by nonresidents use there. Any resident who can afford the flight, and wants to hunt there has 42 days to pursue legal rams with an unusually high expectation of success. Average resident hunter percent success in 19C is significantly higher than the statewide average (36% for GMU 19C versus the long-term statewide average of 27% success).
5. If #267 passes, the ADF&G budget will suffer to the tune of about a third of a million dollars per year (based on average nonresident money over the last five years). Of course, this loss will be less if fewer nonresidents “show up” because of lowered sheep numbers. Historically, when populations decline, so do hunter numbers.
With no discernible benefit to resident hunters and significant monetary losses of management money, with minimal risk of GMU 19C moving toward permit hunting restrictions, and with closure of the subsistence hunt actually making biological sense (but being biologically separate from the ram hunt) I can see no merit in passing Proposal #267. I recommend the board reject it.