RHAK's appeal to resident sheep hunters is mostly emotional

Wayne E. Heimer has been involved with Dall sheep as a hunter, researcher, manager, and hunter advocate for 50 years. He spent 25 years with ADF&G as a Dall sheep specialist and has worried over the future of Dall sheep hunting more than anybody. He might know what he’s talking about. He has written a history of RHAK origin which should be on “the web” at http//nwsgc.org > proceedings within days.