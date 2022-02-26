Revamped retirement plan is the same mistake waiting to happen again

The state of Alaska, up until 2006, offered what was known as a Defined Benefit (DB) plan for all employees in the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS). This system created billions of dollars of debt that we will continually pay for over the ensuing decades.
Even Rep. Andy Josephson, who recently wrote a guest opinion in the News-Miner, called it “notorious.” The fundamental flaw with a DB system is that a contract is made with a retiree for a fixed dollar amount each month upon retirement regardless of the retirement fund’s ability to cover the obligation. Shortfalls are born by the state and municipalities who had PERS employees, and the debt became unmanageable over time. The state then created a tier four level which utilizes a defined contribution plan for all new employees so that no more debt could be incurred.
Rep. Josephson has sponsored HB 55 which creates a new tier five called a “Shared-Risk Hybrid Retirement Plan for Peace Officers and Fire Fighters.” No other public employees are included in the plan. Essentially, this once again establishes a DB plan but with some “triggers” that kick in when new debt is incurred. First, the employee contribution would increase from the required 8% up to 12% if needed. Second, if that is not enough then the employers’ rates would have to be increased to cover this new debt. This should be alarming to city taxpayers and to the sate as well.
The Alaska Retirement Management Board (ARMB) is looking at a rate of return for this new retirement fund of 7.38% on which they will determine benefits. The original DB plan years ago used an 8.25% rate which created incredible state debt we must continue to pay down. By way of comparison, the city of Fairbanks permanent fund, which is professionally managed, has earned an average of 6.1% since inception. The aggressive 7.38% envisioned by the ARMB is unsustainable in the long run and will necessitate the use of higher risk investment instruments.
One of the major problems in the state’s original DB program was basing retirement payments on one’s high three years of wages, including overtime. Overtime is a fundamental part of public safety, and the amounts earned can be incredibly high. We have seen employees at the city that make more in overtime than in their base wage. Contractually, the more senior employees have first rights to overtime, the same employees nearing their retirement age. The sponsor of HB 55 stated that this problem is fixed by going to a high five year average and “It would be unsustainable for someone to ‘spike’ their salary over a period of 5 years.” This is simply untrue. Under this new DB system, one can retire at age 55 and receive guaranteed benefits the rest of their lives, consequently, there is incredible incentive to work as much overtime as possible.
Except police and fire employees, all other city workers are covered by their own union plans and are not included in PERS. The city contractually contributes to these plans as long as an individual works for the city. Administration of these plans rests with the respective unions and they do not incur any ongoing liability for the city. The tier four defined contribution plan also does not create any liability for the city taxpayers. However, the new DB plan does expose the state and the city to risk and potential debt.
Under the current PERS system, the city must contribute 22 cents on each dollar earned by public safety employees. This is an extremely high rate that taxpayers ultimately pay for and will not change under the new system. Further, of the 22 cents, 12.2 cents is used to pay down debt created under the original DB program. Simply stated, a new tier five as proposed greatly exposes the city to new debt which we cannot control since the plan is administered by the state. We study history to learn from our prior mistakes. Despite the efforts of supporters of a new tier five to try and address inherent problems, they cannot eliminate the fundamental flaws of a DB system and the very real risk this poses to the state and municipalities. We should not make the same mistake twice.