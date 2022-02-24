Retirement benefits: Clearing up misconceptions about HB 55

House Bill 55, which I’m proud to sponsor, is the most recent attempt to address the woefully inadequate retirement benefits of Alaska’s public safety workers. In the Legislature, we constantly hear about recruitment and retention issues facing our state’s fire and police departments. Alaska has a “train drain” in the public safety sector — we are spending millions training professionals who choose to leave for greener pension pastures after five years rather than staying for a full career. This problem continues to worsen and to stretch our public safety services thin. I firmly believe the time to address this problem is now.
Like any bill that proposes a shift in the status quo, HB 55 has drawn some opposition. A resolution was introduced by two members of the Fairbanks City Council opposing HB 55. While I appreciate the real concerns that exist around defined benefits (DB) and stem from Alaska’s fraught history with pensions, I’d like to take some time to dispel the mischaracterizations I’ve seen so far about what HB 55 does (and does not) do.
Misconception 1: HB 55 is a partisan bill
HB 55 has been around in various forms for several years, and it should be noted that I’m the first elected official with a “D” behind my name to carry it.
In the 31st Legislature this bill was championed by Rep. Chuck Kopp (R-Anchorage), who deserves the lion’s share of the credit for where this bill is now. Kopp worked tirelessly to make certain that any possible legal or financial pitfalls were addressed. In the 30th Legislature versions of this bill were carried by Rep. Charisse Millet (R-Anchorage) and Sen. Pete Kelly (R-Fairbanks).
When HB 55 passed the Alaska House last year, it did so with bipartisan support from four members of the Interior delegation — Rep. Steve Thompson (District 2, E), Rep. Grier Hopkins (District 4, D), Rep. Adam Wool (District 5, D) and Rep. Mike Cronk (District 6, R).
Misconception 2: HB 55 is overly generous and basically the same as Tier III defined benefits
HB 55 is not a return to Tier III DB. While the proposed plan has structural similarities to Tier III and a DB component, HB 55 is also substantially less generous than Alaska’s legacy DB tiers. Here are a few key differences between Tier III and the new tier proposed in HB 55:
The new plan does not have a set health care benefit, rather, it provides employees with the same Health Reimbursable Arrangement (HRA) that employees in Tier IV receive.
The new plan creates a set retirement age of 55 for public safety employees rather than an employee being able to retire at any age with 20 years of service.
The new plan bases the retirement salary off an average of the highest consecutive five-year of salary rather than the highest three years.
The new plan does not have an Alaska specific cost of living adjustment unlike the legacy DB plans.
Under the new plan, a series of adjustments can be made if the plan ever falls below 90% solvency.
HB 55 is pragmatic, conservative and carefully thought out.
Misconception 3: HB 55 adds to the “unfunded liability”
This is downright false. The new retirement system created by HB 55 will be accounted for separately and not be linked to the existing DB Trust (where the notorious unfunded liability exists).
Misconception 4: HB 55 creates extra cost for employers, especially municipalities
There seems to be a lot of confusion about employers’ contributions to Alaska’s public employee retirement system. I sympathize with this since there are quite a few moving parts to keep track of when learning about our retirement systems. A recent article in the Fairbanks News Miner muddies this issue even more by not making apples to apples comparisons.
The one number that everyone should know and that makes this all easier to understand is 22%.
In Alaska there is an existing legal requirement that all PERS employers pay a “single uniform rate” of 22%. This requirement was created with the intent to change the public employees’ retirement system to a cost-sharing plan and provide for one integrated system of accounting for all employers. The goal of this change was to share the burden of the unfunded liability equally among all employers.
HB 55 does not change the 22% employer contribution required by law. Instead, it ensures that an adequate portion of this contribution goes directly toward keeping the new tier solvent. For Tiers I through III the 22% goes directly into the solvency of the existing DB system. Here is how that 22% breaks down for Tier IV and the Proposed Tier V.
Tier IV: 5% to DC + 3% HRA + 1.8% DCR Trust + 12.2% to the unfunded liability = 22%
Proposed Tier V: 9% to new DB trust + 3% HRA + 10% to the unfunded liability = 22%
It is also worth noting that a 9% employer contribution did not come out of thin air. This was the amount determined by the actuary designing the HB 55 plan as necessary to keep the new trust solvent, even in adverse market scenarios.
Misconception 5: HB 55 creates “fiscal uncertainty”
HB 55, in fact, does just the opposite of this. The system designed by HB 55 has a series of “triggers” that can be used to by the ARM board to keep the plan solvent if funding ever drops below 90%.
These triggers are:
• The ability to increase the employee contribution from 8% to 12%.
• The ability to increase the employer contribution if the employee contribution rate increases.
• The ability to pause the post retirement pension adjustment (inflation factor) for retirees.
HB 55 is not a spendthrift return to the days of overly generous defined benefit pensions, like opponents seem to believe. Rather it is a carefully crafted plan that is based in reality and aims to retain our public safety workforce by making Alaska’s retirement benefit comparable to other states.