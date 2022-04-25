Rethinking the permitting of mines in Alaska

As both public and private entities consider how Alaska might respond to the call for increased domestic production of critical minerals, we would be wise to consider the findings described in two recent reports on the impacts of mining in Alaska, one from Earthworks and the other conducted by Dr. Susan Lubetkin from the University of Washington.
Both reports are based on reviews of federal and state documents, news reports and entries in the National Response Center database. They examine the track records of the five major Alaska mines (Kensington, Red Dog, Greens Creek, Fort Knox/True North and Pogo) with respect to accidental releases of hazardous minerals; failures to capture and treat mine impacted water; and failure to capture and treat air emissions and dust from ore processing and hauling, which escapes and contaminates the surrounding landscapes.
The findings are more than just worrisome. Since 1995 over 8,000 spills and releases have been documented. Many of us would consider some (maybe even many) of the thousands of violations to be minor, but there are also many serious violations and questionable practices that have significant environmental consequences. Among the incidents and violations cited in the report are: approximately 200 discharge violations at the Kensington Mine and (due to diesel oil spills) the inclusion of its generator area in Alaska’s Contaminated Sites Program; the 52-mile Red Dog haul road’s placement in Alaska’s Contaminated Sites Program because of fugitive dust and contaminated liquid (mostly zinc concentrate), earning its place on ADEC’s top 10 spill list each year from 2015 to at least 2018; Pogo’s violations for discharges into the Goodpaster River because of metal content, pH as low as 2 (about the same level of acidity as toilet bowl cleaner), and fecal coliform; lead contamination of marine sediments in Hawk Inlet from mine concentrate spills at the Greens Creek Mine.
Some of these incidents are one-time events, but many occur over and over — e.g., over 20 sewage, wastewater and mine drainage releases at Pogo from 2004 to 2007. Many are directly related to the actual mining; others are the result of ore processing, transportation and energy generation. While some of the violations undoubtedly result from shoddy practices and negligence, some of them are simply the result of inevitable accidents associated with large-scale industrial operations.
There is a price to doing business, and part of the price for mining is unavoidable risk of significant degradation of the environment, other resources, ways of life, and public health. Of course, there is also a big risk to no mining — the collapse of a modern society that is dependent upon minerals, especially the “critical minerals.”
Examination of these reports makes it clear that our present approach to the permitting of mine infrastructure and operations is not working as intended. The fundamental problems are that the Environmental Impact Statements under which the mines are permitted have projected many fewer spills and releases than have actually occurred and that they are generally deficient in their assessments of the health-related impacts of the releases and spills. The result is that the assessment processes have regularly and significantly underestimated the impacts of the mining operations. Thus, the processes in place to develop mining plans and to evaluate the environmental impacts of the proposed mines have not been providing a sound basis for assessing associated risks.
While open public testimony is an absolutely necessary part of the review process, I suspect that most individuals involved — proponents of a project, opponents of a project, employees of government agencies responsible for permitting — are dissatisfied with the process and its outcomes. People testify but feel like no one is listening (e.g., AIDEA hearings on the Ambler Road). Agency employees and advisory board members are jaded about the “robopetitions” sent in response to calls for comment. We need to dial down the rhetoric, admit up front that there are both benefits from and detriments to any mining operation, and undertake a collaborative, transparent, hard-nosed risk/benefit analysis for each mining proposal.
If we choose to go that route, there is potential help out there. One interesting organization is IRMA: Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, a diverse coalition of stakeholders which assists with the development and certification of responsible mining plans.
Maybe there are other approaches, but it’s high time that we develop a new approach to evaluating and permitting mines in Alaska. In the end, all of us want to “do it right.”