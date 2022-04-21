Respecting the rights of working Fairbanksans

The labor movement is bound by a guiding principle known as solidarity. Solidarity means showing each other mutual support and standing shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold our values through the good times and bad. In Fairbanks, we stay true to this principle by helping one another whenever employers or the government infringe upon the rights of working people.
Unfortunately, ALS Global, a multi-national company that owns a lab called Fairbanks Geochemistry, is doing just that. This outside company has run roughshod over workers who freely and fairly voted to organize a union in their workplace, which is their First Amendment right of association. This freedom protects the right of individuals to come together over issues of mutual interest, in this case forming a union in their workplace. Not only did ALS Global vehemently oppose their dedicated employee’s decision to unionize with Laborers Local 942, they hired the AZ Alignment Group — a union busting firm from out of state — to sabotage these efforts with dirty and legally questionable tactics.
What’s union busting, you ask? It’s not something we see much in Fairbanksa. It can be a shock to see this kind of work in our own community. These outside firms send up high priced professionals who do everything they can to manipulate working people to vote against their own interests to save a highly profitable company a few more bucks. They misrepresent what a union is and does and sometimes make empty promises to workers about what they will do for them if they vote not to unionize. Luckily, Fairbanksans saw through their lies and chose to join a union, securing a better quality of life and higher attention to safety in the workplace.
The fact that a multi-national company which makes hundreds of millions in profit each year hired an outside company to come to Fairbanks with the singular goal of undermining the basic rights of working people is just plain wrong. Union busting firms who don’t know or value Fairbanksans or our way of life are a blight on our community, which has prioritized good paying union jobs since the days of the pipeline.
There is not a Fairbanksan whose life has not been touched by the strength of the labor movement — be it a road they drive on, a teacher they had growing up, or the public safety officers who protect our town. We go to work everyday to support the public, and new data indicates that the public supports us too. A recent Gallup poll published last year states that 68% of America supports unions. That is the highest it’s been since 1965, and it’s no surprise why. Recent economic downturns and eroding working conditions have shown people that having a say in the workplace is more important now than ever. Our infrastructure, energy, social services, public safety and childhood education all depend on the hard work of skilled tradesmen and public employees.
Unionism is truly and deeply an exercise of Fairbanks’ values. It’s beautiful, and it works. The right way to treat your dedicated workers is to pay them a wage that honors their labor and helps them support their families -— the same families who put those wages right back into our community. We call on ALS Global and Fairbanks Geochemistry to respect the rights of working Fairbanksans and stop interfering with working people and their right to collective bargaining.